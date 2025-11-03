Lora Mae Miller’s Newly Released "A Dog’s Story" is an Imaginative Tale That Invites Readers to Wonder What It Might Have Been Like if Jesus Had a Canine Companion
“A Dog’s Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lora Mae Miller is a delightful blend of creativity and faith that explores the possibility of a dog walking alongside Jesus, offering young readers and families a fresh perspective on love, loyalty, and companionship.
Anaheim, CA, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Dog’s Story”: a charming and imaginative faith-based narrative for readers of all ages. “A Dog’s Story” is the creation of published author, Lora Mae Miller, who has been a devoted Christian for over seventy-five years and has served as both a pastor’s daughter and a pastor’s wife. She studied art and psychology at the University of Oregon and Southwest Missouri State University, graduating cum laude and earning membership in Delta Phi Delta, an honorary art fraternity. Lora Mae is passionate about painting—especially in oils—with Jesus being her favorite subject, alongside a deep love for her dogs. Throughout her life, she has witnessed both the beauty and brokenness within the church, acknowledging that all believers are sinners saved by grace. After college, she worked in a psychiatric clinic, blending her interests in art and psychology to serve others.
Lora Mae Miller shares, “Did Jesus have a dog? This book tells the story of what could have happened if Jesus did have a dog. I think you’ll find it interesting—let your imagination run with it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lora Mae Miller’s new book is a touching and thought-provoking tale that encourages readers to reflect on the gentle, loyal presence of animals and the special role they might play in God’s bigger story.
Consumers can purchase “A Dog’s Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Dog’s Story”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories