Robin Harper’s Newly Released “God’s Speshall Delivery: As told by Princess Pearl Ann” is a Heartwarming and Faith-Filled Tale of Rescue, Hope, and Divine Purpose
“God’s Speshall Delivery: As told by Princess Pearl Ann” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robin Harper is a charming story that shares the life-changing bond between a rescued kitten and her human caregiver, illustrating themes of faith, love, and divine guidance.
Anderson, IN, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Speshall Delivery: As told by Princess Pearl Ann”: a heartwarming and faith-centered story of love, hope, and rescue. “God’s Speshall Delivery: As told by Princess Pearl Ann” is the creation of published author, Robin Harper, a U.S. Navy veteran who, after facing personal hardships and a failed marriage, found renewed purpose through her faith in Jesus Christ. She now works for an agency where she is able to give back to those in need. When she adopted a kitten named Pearl Ann, the tiny feline unexpectedly transformed Robin’s life, inspiring the popular “Princess Pearl Ann’s Misadventures” Facebook page. Encouraged by the page’s followers, Robin pursued her dream of becoming an author, crediting her faith, family, friends, and Pearl Ann for her success. The book highlights the heartwarming story of how a small cat became a catalyst for inspiration and connection.
Harper shares, “Princess Pearl Ann is a sassy, short-haired grey-and-white tuxedo kitty with her own Facebook page. She invites you to go on a journey with her as she tells seven rescue stories of faith, hope, and love. In her own unique perspective and language, she tells the story of how Jesus rescued her human caregiver, whom she calls Mamma. She also tells the rescue stories of five other cats and her own rescue story. From her point of view, Jesus sent her to rescue "Mamma" and not the other way around. Be prepared to laugh with her, cry with her, and ultimately find joy in Princess Pearl Ann's "speshall" way of sharing her life with her "frendz."”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robin Harper’s new book offers readers of all ages a delightful exploration of faith, friendship, and the unexpected ways God works in our lives.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Speshall Delivery: As told by Princess Pearl Ann” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Speshall Delivery: As told by Princess Pearl Ann”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
