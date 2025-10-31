Independent Filmmaker and Tech Entrepreneur Jeffrey Ikahn Announces New Feature Film Candy Flip (2026) and Social-Tech Ventures
Los Angeles-based filmmaker and tech entrepreneur Jeffrey Ikahn announces his new feature film Candy Flip (2026) and several technology ventures focused on reimagining how creators and audiences connect. Ikahn’s work bridges storytelling, innovation, and the future of social media platforms.
Los Angeles, CA, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Independent filmmaker, producer, and creative visionary Jeffrey Ikahn today announced the upcoming release of his new feature film Candy Flip (2026), alongside several technology ventures designed to reshape how audiences and creators connect online. Ikahn’s dual focus on storytelling and innovation positions him at the intersection of film, social engagement, and the evolving digital frontier.
Candy Flip is a "dramady" feature produced through Argonaut Media Group, Latigo Films in association with Handshake Partners Entertainment and directed by Ikahn.
The film stars Matt Rife, Cole Carter, Jessica Belkin, and Danielle Loving.
Set amid the electric chaos of an exclusive influencer party in Los Angeles, Candy Flip follows a night where fame, illusion, and reality collide. When a group of social media stars and creative elites experiment with a candy-flip — the potent fusion of LSD and MDMA — their euphoric escape turns into an existential free fall. As the night unfolds, filters fade and facades fracture. Beneath the glitter and neon, each character confronts the truth they’ve been performing to avoid: their doubt, loneliness, and desperate need to be seen.
The main character’s trip becomes a descent into self-awareness — a fever dream of memories, fears, and fantasies colliding in hallucinatory clarity. Surrounded by peers who live for attention but starve for connection, they begin to question what’s real, what’s curated, and what remains when the likes disappear. In the chaos of their shared unraveling, egos dissolve, alliances crumble, and a profound realization emerges: sometimes, you have to lose your identity to find your humanity.
“Storytelling has always been about connection,” said Ikahn. “As technology evolves, so should the ways we share those stories — whether through film, social platforms, or entirely new mediums.”
In addition to his filmmaking career, Ikahn is currently building technology companies in the social and media space, developing platforms that empower independent artists, creators, and filmmakers to grow authentic audiences and monetize their creative influence. His work integrates art, entrepreneurship, and innovation — shaping how culture, content, and connection intersect.
Ikahn’s mission with Argonaut Media Group and his upcoming ventures is to bridge the worlds of entertainment and technology — empowering creators to tell impactful stories and audiences to experience them in transformative new ways.
About Jeffrey Ikahn
Jeffrey Ikahn is a Los Angeles-based filmmaker, producer, and tech entrepreneur. Through Argonaut Media Group, he develops films and social-tech initiatives that challenge perspectives and inspire global creativity. His works include Candy Flip (2026), My Confession (2007), and upcoming technology ventures redefining creator engagement in the digital era.
Official Links:
Website: https://jeffreyikahn.com
IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2838586/
Wikidata: https://www.wikidata.org/wiki/Q136650419
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeffreyikahn/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JeffreyIkahn
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffreyikahn/
Media Contact:
Argonaut Media Group – PR Department
Email: corporate@argonautmg.com
Website: https://argonautmg.com
Candy Flip is a "dramady" feature produced through Argonaut Media Group, Latigo Films in association with Handshake Partners Entertainment and directed by Ikahn.
The film stars Matt Rife, Cole Carter, Jessica Belkin, and Danielle Loving.
Set amid the electric chaos of an exclusive influencer party in Los Angeles, Candy Flip follows a night where fame, illusion, and reality collide. When a group of social media stars and creative elites experiment with a candy-flip — the potent fusion of LSD and MDMA — their euphoric escape turns into an existential free fall. As the night unfolds, filters fade and facades fracture. Beneath the glitter and neon, each character confronts the truth they’ve been performing to avoid: their doubt, loneliness, and desperate need to be seen.
The main character’s trip becomes a descent into self-awareness — a fever dream of memories, fears, and fantasies colliding in hallucinatory clarity. Surrounded by peers who live for attention but starve for connection, they begin to question what’s real, what’s curated, and what remains when the likes disappear. In the chaos of their shared unraveling, egos dissolve, alliances crumble, and a profound realization emerges: sometimes, you have to lose your identity to find your humanity.
“Storytelling has always been about connection,” said Ikahn. “As technology evolves, so should the ways we share those stories — whether through film, social platforms, or entirely new mediums.”
In addition to his filmmaking career, Ikahn is currently building technology companies in the social and media space, developing platforms that empower independent artists, creators, and filmmakers to grow authentic audiences and monetize their creative influence. His work integrates art, entrepreneurship, and innovation — shaping how culture, content, and connection intersect.
Ikahn’s mission with Argonaut Media Group and his upcoming ventures is to bridge the worlds of entertainment and technology — empowering creators to tell impactful stories and audiences to experience them in transformative new ways.
About Jeffrey Ikahn
Jeffrey Ikahn is a Los Angeles-based filmmaker, producer, and tech entrepreneur. Through Argonaut Media Group, he develops films and social-tech initiatives that challenge perspectives and inspire global creativity. His works include Candy Flip (2026), My Confession (2007), and upcoming technology ventures redefining creator engagement in the digital era.
Official Links:
Website: https://jeffreyikahn.com
IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2838586/
Wikidata: https://www.wikidata.org/wiki/Q136650419
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeffreyikahn/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JeffreyIkahn
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffreyikahn/
Media Contact:
Argonaut Media Group – PR Department
Email: corporate@argonautmg.com
Website: https://argonautmg.com
Contact
Argonaut Media GroupContact
Jeffrey Ikahn
424-250-0632
jeffreyikahn.com
Jeffrey Ikahn
424-250-0632
jeffreyikahn.com
Categories