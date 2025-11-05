Oleh Podobied & EDCAPIT Showcased at Startups Mix & Pitch in Silicon Valley (Hacker Dojo)
Mountain View, CA, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Among the featured presenters was Oleh Podobied, Founder and CEO of EDCAPIT, a U.S.-based global education platform that leverages AI to provide career-oriented courses in native languages for migrants and learners worldwide.
On Friday, September 26, 2025 the innovation hub Hacker Dojo in Mountain View, CA hosted the "startups mix & pitch" event, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators from across Silicon Valley.
The full pitch can be viewed here: EDCAPIT – Startup Presentation by Oleh Podobied https://youtu.be/61RR2K8tISw
During his pitch, Oleh Podobied outlined how EDCAPIT is addressing critical challenges in the global education market by combining multilingual accessibility, AI-driven course creation, and personalized tutoring. He also introduced the company’s ongoing $5M Seed round (SAFE, $20M post-money valuation) aimed at accelerating product development, AI innovation, and market expansion.
The presentation sparked an engaging discussion with investors and industry leaders. Oleh Podobied received insightful questions from:
Jorge Zavala - on platform structure, instructors, user base, course categories, and program length.
Santiago Zavala - on competition strategies and the company’s AI roadmap.
More gratitude:
Svet Svitlo - For organizing this event.
Qi Diaz - For hosting and providing the stage.
EDCAPIT mission is to become a global hub for accessible education, enabling millions to build careers and integrate faster into new environments through innovative, AI-powered learning solutions.
Events like "startups mix & pitch" highlight the unique role of Silicon Valley in shaping the future of technology and education — and for EDCAPIT, they serve as a powerful platform to share its vision with the world.
Pitch Deck full (Google Slides): https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1XFCnDrNvhpv5ipgyHH1S73AgLvrhoi68/edit?usp=sharing
Email for partners:
invest@edcapit.com
Post:
https://www.edcapit.com/2025/09/29/oleh-podobied-edcapit-showcased-at-startups-mix-pitch-in-silicon-valley-hacker-dojo/
Leon Grem
+1-347-797-6765
https://www.edcapit.com
https://www.edcapit.com/contact/
