QNAP Launches All-Flash NASbook TBS-h574TX with Pre-installed Enterprise E1.S SSDs for Combined Performance and Reliability
Taipei, Taiwan, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, and storage solutions innovator, today announced new models of the acclaimed TBS-h574TX all-flash NASbook, which come pre-installed with enterprise-grade E1.S SSDs. Available with two raw capacities, 9.6TB or 19.2TB, the new models are purpose-built for high-throughput post-production workflows including video editing, visual effects (VFX), and animation. With support for hot-swappable E1.S SSDs, the TBS-h574TX enables uninterrupted ingest-to-delivery operations — empowering on-location shoots, small-scale video production teams, SOHO users, and mobile media professionals to collaborate seamlessly and maintain peak productivity.
“Speed and reliability are critical in media production. By integrating QNAP-validated E1.S SSDs into the TBS-h574TX, users no longer need to worry about drive compatibility. They can power on, configure, and get straight to editing," said Andy Chuang, Product Manager of QNAP, adding "This NASbook combines portable design, all-flash performance, and hot-swappable SSDs to offer a uniquely compact, powerful, and zero-downtime experience — so teams can focus on creativity anytime, anywhere with peace of mind.”
Key Features of the TBS-h574TX for Optimized Media Workflows
▪️Enterprise-grade E1.S SSDs, QNAP-certified
Engineered for high-density data access, E1.S SSDs have exceptional performance and endurance with Power Loss Protection (PLP). Up to 70,000 IOPS in 4K random write boosts efficiency for small file access and VFX editing. TCG Opal 2.0 SED encryption ensures files are securely stored, protecting sensitive assets from unauthorized access.
▪️Flexible storage configurations
The system’s five E1.S slots are also compatible with M.2 NVMe SSDs via adapters. All bays support hot-swapping, allowing users to tailor configurations per project needs. The conditional automatic RAID replacement with spares ensures continued operations even if a drive fails — ensuring seamless workflow continuity.
▪️Robust multi-tasking power
Powered by an Intel® Core™ i5-1235U hybrid-architecture 10-core (2P+8E) and 12-thread processor, the TBS-h574TX effortlessly handles multitasking workloads such as video editing, VFX post-processing, and file backups with ease.
▪️High-speed connectivity for collaboration
Dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports allow direct connection to both Mac® and Windows® workstations. 4K files can be transferred in under 10 minutes, enabling smooth online editing. Built-in 10GbE and 2.5GbE ports with SMB support allow multiple editors to access and sync files simultaneously, enhancing team efficiency.
▪️Streamlined media ingest & live monitoring
With two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (10Gbps), users can quickly import media from external drives, or connect USB DAS / JBOD units for long-term project archiving or backup. An HDMI™ 4K output enables real-time video playback for instant review.
▪️A reliable file server with immutable storage
The TBS-h574TX runs the QuTS hero OS with an all-flash array and ZFS file system. It features data integrity protection, immutability, and SSD-optimized features — safeguarding files and extending SSD lifespan to maximize investment.
▪️QNAP cloud storage for file sharing
For remote collaboration, creators can store or back up small media assets after editing and transcoding to myQNAPcloud Storage, enabling secure, real-time file access and sharing.
For more information and specifications, please visit www.qnap.com.
