Rosso da Vinci Announces the Release of His Book, "Take Notes and Document Their Every Move: A Quest to Discover What Makes the Human Species Tick"
Throughout the years, Rosso traveled extensively. At an early age, Rosso decided to devote his life to the study of human habits and behavior. Rosso amassed a wealth of information and opinions from the findings of his dedicated research.
Leesburg, VA, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- "Take Notes and Document Their Every Move: A Quest to Discover What Makes the Human Species Tick," written by Rosso da Vinci, the esteemed authority on human habits and behavior.
Rosso brings you an honest and revealing look inside the complicated relationship between dogs and their best friends: humans.
Rosso will reveal information he discovered during his research that has never been disclosed about this sensitive subject.
The information contained and divulged may, at times, be shocking. Proceed with caution, an open mind, and a loving heart.
Names were changed to protect the innocent—and the guilty.
Rosso's book can be found at Amazon.
