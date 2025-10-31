AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) Announces the Upcoming Release of The eBook Publisher’s Handbook — A Complete Guide for Indie Authors and Small Publishers
Independent artist and author AlwaysBeSmile, also known as MD Abdul Ahad Shanto, has announced the pre-order of his new educational guide, The eBook Publisher’s Handbook, releasing November 15, 2025. This informative book helps indie authors and small publishers learn how to publish, distribute, and promote eBooks effectively across multiple platforms while understanding essential publishing tools like ISBNs and author databases.
Fredericksburg, VA, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Independent author and musician AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) is proud to announce the pre-order of his latest work, The eBook Publisher’s Handbook, an insightful and practical guide for aspiring and independent authors. Scheduled for release on November 15, 2025, this book offers a professional roadmap for anyone seeking to publish and manage eBooks confidently in today’s global digital marketplace.
The eBook provides step-by-step explanations of how distribution works, which platforms are most effective, and how to enhance author visibility using modern publishing tools. Readers will gain valuable insights into databases, metadata, review sites, and the importance of ISBN registration.
“This project was created to help small publishers and indie authors understand that professional publishing is within their reach,” said AlwaysBeSmile. “My goal is to simplify the technical side of eBook publishing and make it accessible to everyone.”
Written with clarity and precision, The eBook Publisher’s Handbook covers everything from choosing the right distributor to claiming verified author profiles. By combining technical knowledge with practical advice, the book equips readers with the confidence to release their own digital titles successfully.
A must-read for anyone entering the publishing world, this handbook delivers essential knowledge in an easy-to-understand way.
Release Date: November 15, 2025
Pre-order Status: Ongoing
Price: $0.99 USD
Audience: Indie authors, small publishers, and aspiring writers
Contact
AlwaysBeSmileContact
MD Abdul Ahad Shanto
01642335829
https://alwaysbesmile.free.nf
