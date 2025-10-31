AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) Announces the Upcoming Release of The eBook Publisher’s Handbook — A Complete Guide for Indie Authors and Small Publishers

Independent artist and author AlwaysBeSmile, also known as MD Abdul Ahad Shanto, has announced the pre-order of his new educational guide, The eBook Publisher’s Handbook, releasing November 15, 2025. This informative book helps indie authors and small publishers learn how to publish, distribute, and promote eBooks effectively across multiple platforms while understanding essential publishing tools like ISBNs and author databases.