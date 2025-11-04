Author Cliffard Mayo, MBA, LAC’s New Book, “So You Want To Work In Mental Health?” is a Compelling Account That Explores the True Experiences of Mental Health Workers

Recent release “So You Want To Work In Mental Health?: The Good, the Bad, and the Unforgettable” from Page Publishing author Cliffard Mayo, MBA, LAC is a fascinating memoir that follows the author’s experiences as a mental health professional, highlighting both the struggles and triumphs he has faced throughout his career for those interested in the world of mental health.