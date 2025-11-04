Author Cliffard Mayo, MBA, LAC’s New Book, “So You Want To Work In Mental Health?” is a Compelling Account That Explores the True Experiences of Mental Health Workers
Recent release “So You Want To Work In Mental Health?: The Good, the Bad, and the Unforgettable” from Page Publishing author Cliffard Mayo, MBA, LAC is a fascinating memoir that follows the author’s experiences as a mental health professional, highlighting both the struggles and triumphs he has faced throughout his career for those interested in the world of mental health.
Fort Mohave, AZ, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cliffard Mayo, MBA, LAC, a dedicated mental health professional with more than eleven years of experience guiding individuals toward healing and hope, has completed his new book, “So You Want To Work In Mental Health?: The Good, the Bad, and the Unforgettable”: a true account of the author’s experiences working as a mental health professional, sharing the highlights and struggles of his career. His book has won two International Impact Book Award's for the category of Memoirs in the months of July and August of 2025.
Beyond his work, author Cliffard Mayo is a devoted husband and father who treasures family life with his wife, son, daughter, and a lively household that includes two spirited dogs and two curious cats. Cliffard is also a passionate artist, finding joy and meaning in modern abstract art that dares to challenge the status quo. Whether painting in his home studio, watching evocative films, or immersing himself in music, he seeks creative outlets that foster reflection, dialogue, and a deeper understanding of the human experience.
In “So You Want to Work in Mental Health?”, author Cliffard Mayo spills the beans on the rollercoaster of emotions, the unexpected laughs, and the “you can’t make this stuff up” moments that come with working in mental health care. With personal stories and professional advice, Cliffard provides a look into his ten years in direct care behavioral health, showing what it’s really like to help others and make a positive difference in their lives.
“I have gained so much experience and knowledge firsthand while working my way up from the bottom,” writes Cliffard. “The only way for others to learn and understand different perspectives is by sharing. This is my story...my perspectives, my thoughts. However, I don’t want to bore everyone by just going through my career like an autobiography. I want to tell my story in a different way. To do that, I will discuss the good, the bad, and the absolutely unforgettable. The things I will never forget, both the good and the bad...the accomplishments and the failures...the pride and the shame...the depression and the happiness...the healing and the trauma...and the love and loss of being a behavioral health worker.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cliffard Mayo, MBA, LAC’s enlightening series paints a vivid picture of the emotional highs and lows of his profession, from clients who have gone through unimaginable trauma to those who have just misplaced their mind. And just when readers think they’ve got it all figured out, Cliff clears up common misconceptions about the field and reveals the gap between what one learns in school and what one experiences in real life.
Deeply personal and candid, “So You Want To Work In Mental Health?” is a perfect resource for anyone interested in stepping into the world of mental health, or simply curious about what those in the profession face each day.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase “So You Want To Work In Mental Health?: The Good, the Bad, and the Unforgettable” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Beyond his work, author Cliffard Mayo is a devoted husband and father who treasures family life with his wife, son, daughter, and a lively household that includes two spirited dogs and two curious cats. Cliffard is also a passionate artist, finding joy and meaning in modern abstract art that dares to challenge the status quo. Whether painting in his home studio, watching evocative films, or immersing himself in music, he seeks creative outlets that foster reflection, dialogue, and a deeper understanding of the human experience.
In “So You Want to Work in Mental Health?”, author Cliffard Mayo spills the beans on the rollercoaster of emotions, the unexpected laughs, and the “you can’t make this stuff up” moments that come with working in mental health care. With personal stories and professional advice, Cliffard provides a look into his ten years in direct care behavioral health, showing what it’s really like to help others and make a positive difference in their lives.
“I have gained so much experience and knowledge firsthand while working my way up from the bottom,” writes Cliffard. “The only way for others to learn and understand different perspectives is by sharing. This is my story...my perspectives, my thoughts. However, I don’t want to bore everyone by just going through my career like an autobiography. I want to tell my story in a different way. To do that, I will discuss the good, the bad, and the absolutely unforgettable. The things I will never forget, both the good and the bad...the accomplishments and the failures...the pride and the shame...the depression and the happiness...the healing and the trauma...and the love and loss of being a behavioral health worker.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cliffard Mayo, MBA, LAC’s enlightening series paints a vivid picture of the emotional highs and lows of his profession, from clients who have gone through unimaginable trauma to those who have just misplaced their mind. And just when readers think they’ve got it all figured out, Cliff clears up common misconceptions about the field and reveals the gap between what one learns in school and what one experiences in real life.
Deeply personal and candid, “So You Want To Work In Mental Health?” is a perfect resource for anyone interested in stepping into the world of mental health, or simply curious about what those in the profession face each day.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase “So You Want To Work In Mental Health?: The Good, the Bad, and the Unforgettable” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories