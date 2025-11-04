Author Barbara Powelson’s New Book, "Pretty Bird," is a Compelling Novel That Follows the Shifting Relationship Between a Human and an Alien Bird Species

Recent release “Pretty Bird” from Covenant Books author Barbara Powelson is a riveting tale that follows the meeting between a colony of human settlers on a new planet and the race of bird humanoids that already live there. When two of their own form a powerful bond, what begins as innocent friendship soon turns into chaos and destruction.