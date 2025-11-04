Author Barbara Powelson’s New Book, "Pretty Bird," is a Compelling Novel That Follows the Shifting Relationship Between a Human and an Alien Bird Species
Recent release “Pretty Bird” from Covenant Books author Barbara Powelson is a riveting tale that follows the meeting between a colony of human settlers on a new planet and the race of bird humanoids that already live there. When two of their own form a powerful bond, what begins as innocent friendship soon turns into chaos and destruction.
Oakland, CA, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Powelson, a registered veterinary technician with a lifelong passion for animals, has completed her new book, “Pretty Bird”: a fascinating tale of a young feathered girl and a young Earthling boy who meet and become fast friends, only to find themselves on opposite sides of a brewing conflict between their two people.
“Crosswind has discovered a new tribe of people,” writes Powelson. “This is exciting, but not momentous. After all, there are already five tribes of feathered people who live near enough to trade with. This new tribe, however, has no feathers. They are mammals, and if the individual had not succeeded in teaching her bits of its language, she would not have believed such a thing possible. When the mammal found her injured and grounded, it offered food, protection, and the fundamentals of its language, allowing her partner, Quickwit, to return home and seek help.
“Mark Rollins has come with his parents to settle on a planet the government of Earth calls Tigris. It’s a great adventure. Full of exploration and helping his parents build a new life. Then he found Crosswind and discovered she was a person, with feathers.
“The friendship between them grows, spurring efforts to link their two cultures. Yet differences hold hurdles to true peace between their peoples, and in the end, Crosswind will betray her human friend by destroying the human colony’s technology, and Mark will have to decide whether to take revenge and subject her to punishment or to choose forgiveness and keep her secret.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Barbara Powelson’s new book will leave readers spellbound as they follow the changing relationship between Mark and Crosswind, and their difficulty in choosing between their friendship and their own people. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Pretty Bird” will keep the pages turning, promising to have a lasting impression on readers long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Pretty Bird” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
