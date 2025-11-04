Author Denise Johnson’s New Book, "Dusty Counts to Ten and Back Again," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Pit Bull Terrier Who Counts Out Her Treats from One to Ten

Recent release “Dusty Counts to Ten and Back Again” from Covenant Books author Denise Johnson is a captivating story that centers around Dusty, a pit bull terrier who surprises her owner by counting out each of her treats. After reaching the number ten, Dusty continues to shock everyone by counting backwards.