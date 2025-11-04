Author Denise Johnson’s New Book, "Dusty Counts to Ten and Back Again," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Pit Bull Terrier Who Counts Out Her Treats from One to Ten
Recent release “Dusty Counts to Ten and Back Again” from Covenant Books author Denise Johnson is a captivating story that centers around Dusty, a pit bull terrier who surprises her owner by counting out each of her treats. After reaching the number ten, Dusty continues to shock everyone by counting backwards.
Paulsboro, NJ, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Denise Johnson, who currently teaches middle school math in Paulsboro, New Jersey, has completed her new book, “Dusty Counts to Ten and Back Again”: a heartfelt story of a dog named Dusty who shocks her owner by counting the number of treats she has from one to ten.
Author Denise Johnson is a New Jersey state certified teacher of elementary grades K through five and middle school math. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics and computer science (1988) and a master’s degree in childhood studies (2010), both from Rutgers University in Camden, New Jersey.
“‘Dusty Counts to Ten and Back Again’ is based on an actual event,” writes Johnson. “One day, Dusty took her treats and aligned them on the perimeter of her bed before she ate them. She didn’t count them, but everything up until that point in the story is true. Dusty was an American Pit Bull Terrier who was about three years old at the time. I don’t know why she put her treats around her bed like she did, but it made for a great story.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Denise Johnson’s new book is inspired by the author’s passion for children and education, and aims to spark both a love of math and reading in young children everywhere.
Readers can purchase “Dusty Counts to Ten and Back Again” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
