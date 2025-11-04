Author Brigitta Hebdon’s New Book, “God Spells LOVE with an X,” is a Collection of Treasured Lessons the Author Has Learned Through Raising a Son with Fragile X Syndrome
Recent release “God Spells LOVE with an X: Treasured lessons of motherhood as taught to me by my exceptional son” from Covenant Books author Brigitta Hebdon is a poignant memoir that documents the trials and triumphs the author has faced while raising a son with Fragile X syndrome, exploring the ways in which his diagnosis has impacted her and her family at every turn.
Castle Rock, CO, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brigitta Hebdon, a loving mother of four adult children, two neurotypical girls and a son and daughter who both have Fragile X syndrome, has completed her new book, “God Spells LOVE with an X: Treasured lessons of motherhood as taught to me by my exceptional son”: a poignant memoir that chronicles the author’s experiences in raising her son Jared, who was born with Fragile X syndrome, and how this has impacted her family.
“Raising Jared has been the biggest challenge and the oddest blessing of my life,” writes Hebdon. “Fragile X syndrome translates into anxiety, depression, ADHD…and that’s just me! Jared has all those things, as well as intellectual disabilities, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and severe behavior disorder. He has sleep issues, eating issues, balance issues, and dysgraphia. If I’m being honest, this just scratches the surface. We have new struggles all the time, pretty much like any human! Learning to laugh at and with him, especially during the tough times, has been my life’s calling!
“Let me be very clear, I am not a professional. I’m not a doctor, I’m not a behavior therapist, and I’m not a child development professional. If you find yourself disagreeing with me, that’s okay. I’m a layperson and a mom. I’ve made a million mistakes! I know I’ll make at least a million more. The important thing to my kids is that I’m still in the game.
“There are many personal accounts in this book that reflect anger, sorrows, and pain. More than anything, I want you, dear reader, to know that that is not the story. The story is about joy. All my imperfections are reflected in the pages that follow…especially in chapter 10! It’s not a story of overcoming because we still live with Fragile X every day. But it’s an account of finding peace through laughter and Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brigitta Hebdon’s new book will resonate with readers from all backgrounds as they discover the incredible life lessons that raising Jared has taught the author, witnessing both the patience and frustrations that Fragile X can create in their lives. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “God Spells LOVE with an X” is a beautiful testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit that is sure to connect with anyone who has faced similar struggles in their own lives.
Readers can purchase “God Spells LOVE with an X: Treasured lessons of motherhood as taught to me by my exceptional son” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble. An audible version is also available.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
