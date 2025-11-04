Author Brigitta Hebdon’s New Book, “God Spells LOVE with an X,” is a Collection of Treasured Lessons the Author Has Learned Through Raising a Son with Fragile X Syndrome

Recent release “God Spells LOVE with an X: Treasured lessons of motherhood as taught to me by my exceptional son” from Covenant Books author Brigitta Hebdon is a poignant memoir that documents the trials and triumphs the author has faced while raising a son with Fragile X syndrome, exploring the ways in which his diagnosis has impacted her and her family at every turn.