Author Sargis Saribekyan’s New Book, "When I Grow Up, I'll Be an Astronaut," Follows a Young Boy Who Imagines a Candy Planet He Will Travel to as an Astronaut
Recent release “When I Grow Up, I'll Be an Astronaut” from Covenant Books author Sargis Saribekyan is a charming tale that centers around a young boy who longs to be an astronaut when he grows up. While imagining what his journey through space might look like, he imagines a candy planet full of sweet treats as far as the eye can see.
Scottsdale, AZ, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sargis Saribekyan, the priest of St. Apkar Armenian Apostolic Church in Scottsdale, Arizona, has completed his new book, “When I Grow Up, I'll Be an Astronaut”: a captivating story of a young boy who imagines a candy-filled world that he will discover when he travels through space as an astronaut.
Born and educated in Yerevan, Armenia, author Sargis Saribekyan later continued his studies at St. James Armenian Theological Seminary in Jerusalem. He has served the parish of St. Apkar for the past sixteen years, and has been published in Sion Quarterly in Jerusalem and Pamper magazine, a Yerevan State University publication. Saribekyan has also produced numerous volumes of his sermons as well as various children’s books.
“A child tells his mother that he has hopes of becoming an astronaut when he grows up,” writes Saribekyan. “This poem comes alive as the child’s imagination becomes a magical candy world filled with sweet treats like lollipop trees, caramel rivers, and chocolate houses. Amidst the delightful fantasy, the child humorously wonders how he and his mother shall quench their thirst in such a paradise filled with sweet treats.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sargis Saribekyan’s new book is the tenth story he has written for children, and will transport readers as they follow along on this imaginative journey through space.
With vibrant and eye-catching artwork by illustrator Gevorg Babakhanyan (Endza), “When I Grow Up, I’ll Be an Astronaut” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to think up colorful adventures that their own future careers might hold.
Readers can purchase “When I Grow Up, I'll Be an Astronaut” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
