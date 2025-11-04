Author Sargis Saribekyan’s New Book, "When I Grow Up, I'll Be an Astronaut," Follows a Young Boy Who Imagines a Candy Planet He Will Travel to as an Astronaut

Recent release “When I Grow Up, I'll Be an Astronaut” from Covenant Books author Sargis Saribekyan is a charming tale that centers around a young boy who longs to be an astronaut when he grows up. While imagining what his journey through space might look like, he imagines a candy planet full of sweet treats as far as the eye can see.