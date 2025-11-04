ClickHelp October 2025 Release Enhances AI, Accessibility, and Authoring Workflows

ClickHelp’s October 2025 release delivers smarter AI with AnswerGenius, full WCAG 2.2 AA accessibility in Reader UI, and improved authoring workflows. Users get faster, more complete answers, enhanced image management, and smoother MadCap Flare migration — making documentation more efficient, inclusive, and user-friendly.