ClickHelp October 2025 Release Enhances AI, Accessibility, and Authoring Workflows
ClickHelp’s October 2025 release delivers smarter AI with AnswerGenius, full WCAG 2.2 AA accessibility in Reader UI, and improved authoring workflows. Users get faster, more complete answers, enhanced image management, and smoother MadCap Flare migration — making documentation more efficient, inclusive, and user-friendly.
Yerevan, Armenia, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ClickHelp, a leading cloud-based technical documentation platform, announces its latest release for October 2025, bringing major improvements to AI-driven support, accessibility compliance, and content authoring.
The release introduces a significantly upgraded AnswerGenius, ClickHelp’s intelligent documentation assistant. AnswerGenius now delivers faster, more complete answers in the reader’s language, even handling meta-questions like “What can you do?” and “Who are you?”
In addition, ClickHelp’s Reader interface now meets WCAG 2.2 AA standards, enhancing accessibility and usability for all readers, particularly in enterprise, education, and public sector environments.
Content creation and management are also more efficient with the updated File Manager, now integrated into the Topic Editor for faster image insertion, bulk asset management, and smoother workflows. Teams migrating from MadCap Flare can now import index keywords automatically, preserving navigation and reducing manual work. Japanese WebHelp search also received targeted improvements in relevance.
“Every update we make is about turning documentation into an active, user-friendly tool. This release brings smarter AI, greater accessibility, and smoother authoring — all designed to make technical content more effective for both users and authors.”
Availability:
The October 2025 release is now live for trials.
