Author Mike Beckett’s New Book, "Christianity at a Crossroads," Uses the Seven Churches of the Book of Revelation to Analyze the Challenges of the Modern American Church

Recent release “Christianity at a Crossroads: A Look at Modern American Christianity Through the Eyes of the Seven Churches of Revelation” from Covenant Books author Mike Beckett is a fascinating deep dive that utilizes the seven churches of Asia Minor found within the Book of Revelation to explore the current struggles and state of the Church in contemporary America.