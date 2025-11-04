Author Mike Beckett’s New Book, "Christianity at a Crossroads," Uses the Seven Churches of the Book of Revelation to Analyze the Challenges of the Modern American Church
Recent release “Christianity at a Crossroads: A Look at Modern American Christianity Through the Eyes of the Seven Churches of Revelation” from Covenant Books author Mike Beckett is a fascinating deep dive that utilizes the seven churches of Asia Minor found within the Book of Revelation to explore the current struggles and state of the Church in contemporary America.
Dubois, PA, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mike Beckett, a loving husband and father who has served in both ministry and educational roles over the past twenty years, has completed his new book, “Christianity at a Crossroads: A Look at Modern American Christianity Through the Eyes of the Seven Churches of Revelation”: an enlightening read that draws parallels between the ancient churches in Asia Minor and modern America’s Christian congregations.
“This book will take an in-depth look at the history, culture, and society of the ancient Asia Minor churches in Revelation and compare their cultural challenges to the challenges we currently face in the American church today,” writes Beckett. “This book will challenge you to reflect on your walk with Christ, while encouraging you to grow deeper in your journey as a disciple of Christ. This is a great study for anyone wanting to go deeper in their faith. Whether a Sunday school, small group, or regular Bible study group, ‘Christianity at a Crossroads: A Look at Modern American Christianity Through the Eyes of the Seven Churches of Revelation’ will encourage you to live out your faith in a post-Christian, polyGod, antiGod, secular culture, like the first-century church, while clearly defining those who remain faithful to the ancient faith.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mike Beckett’s new book established a Biblical framework through which readers will be able to understand the issues facing American Christianity, while encouraging readers to remain truthful to their faith in trying modern times.
Readers can purchase “Christianity at a Crossroads: A Look at Modern American Christianity Through the Eyes of the Seven Churches of Revelation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
