Author Debra a Winter (Richter)’s New Book, “Grandma's Hamster on the Run Stories: with love,” is a Charming Series of Stories That Follows One Hamster’s Many Adventures

Recent release “Grandma's Hamster on the Run Stories: with love” from Covenant Books author Debra A Winter (Richter) is a riveting collection of short stories that centers around a friendly and curious hamster who gets into all sorts of adventures, often time learning a valuable life lesson along the way.