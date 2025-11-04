Author Debra a Winter (Richter)’s New Book, “Grandma's Hamster on the Run Stories: with love,” is a Charming Series of Stories That Follows One Hamster’s Many Adventures
Recent release “Grandma's Hamster on the Run Stories: with love” from Covenant Books author Debra A Winter (Richter) is a riveting collection of short stories that centers around a friendly and curious hamster who gets into all sorts of adventures, often time learning a valuable life lesson along the way.
Mukwonago, WI, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Debra A Winter (Richter), a dedicated mother of three and a loving grandmother, has completed her new book, “Grandma's Hamster on the Run Stories: with love”: a captivating collection of stories involving an adorable hamster and the many different adventures he finds himself in.
“I am excited to present my children’s storybook collection, ‘Grandma’s Hamster on the Run Stories’, a series of delightful, heartwarming, and fast-moving stories written out of love and with love for children of all ages, from infants to the most experienced one-hundred-year-old child!” writes Debra.
“Each ‘Hamster on the Run story’ has its own unique personality, whether it’s a moral to learn, a fantasy to imagine, or just an everyday experience with a twist of life. ‘Hamster on the Run Stories’ makes life a little easier and a lot more fun for anyone who loves the furry little hamster. You’ll never know what to expect with the next heartwarming and fun-loving series of ‘Grandma’s Hamster on the Run Stories’.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Debra A Winter (Richter)’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on this delightful collection, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Grandma's Hamster on the Run Stories: with love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
