Author L. C. Fox’s New Book, "Fire & Scorn," is a Riveting Novel That Follows a Magical Werewolf Who Finds Herself Involved with a Fellow Werewolf Harboring a Dark Secret

Recent release “Fire & Scorn” from Newman Springs Publishing author L. C. Fox is a supernatural romance that centers around Katya, a powerful werewolf who runs away from her abusive family only to end up in the arms of the mysterious werewolf, Dante. Despite their initial passion, Dante’s true colors soon reveal themselves, leaving Katya to defend herself as her new life begins to fall apart.