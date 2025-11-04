Author L. C. Fox’s New Book, "Fire & Scorn," is a Riveting Novel That Follows a Magical Werewolf Who Finds Herself Involved with a Fellow Werewolf Harboring a Dark Secret
Recent release “Fire & Scorn” from Newman Springs Publishing author L. C. Fox is a supernatural romance that centers around Katya, a powerful werewolf who runs away from her abusive family only to end up in the arms of the mysterious werewolf, Dante. Despite their initial passion, Dante’s true colors soon reveal themselves, leaving Katya to defend herself as her new life begins to fall apart.
New York, NY, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- L. C. Fox has completed her new book, “Fire & Scorn”: a gripping tale of a young werewolf who falls in love with another wolf, only to discover he has been hiding a dark secret that could place her in danger and change her life forever.
“Just when Katya Jackson, a headstrong magic-wielding werewolf with a dark background, thought that her life was finally coming together after leaving her neglectful and emotionally abusive family,” writes Fox. “She meets Dante Blackwell, king of the werewolves, a man who also has a dark secret. The man is supposed to love, cherish, and worship her for all eternity. But nothing is ever as good as it sounds, especially when you are contending with the dark secret no one knows about you and the ulterior motives from the person you love most. Through the ups and downs, we will finally see what Katya is made of.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, L. C. Fox’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this riveting thrill ride, where forbidden romance and dark secrets abound. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Fire & Scorn” will leave readers spellbound as Katya is forced to prove her strength and ability to survive once and for all.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Fire & Scorn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
