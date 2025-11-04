Author Jamie Lynn Menzel’s New Book, "If I Had My Way," is a Profound Account That Reveals What Brought the Author to God’s Side and the Struggles He Helped Her Overcome

Recent release “If I Had My Way” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jamie Lynn Menzel is a deeply stirring account that explores the events in the author’s life that brought her to accepting Christ as her Savior. Menzel also recounts the moments in her life that God has carried her through, and her reflections on the healing that could begin if more people opened their hearts up to Christ.