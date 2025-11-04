Author Jamie Lynn Menzel’s New Book, "If I Had My Way," is a Profound Account That Reveals What Brought the Author to God’s Side and the Struggles He Helped Her Overcome
Recent release “If I Had My Way” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jamie Lynn Menzel is a deeply stirring account that explores the events in the author’s life that brought her to accepting Christ as her Savior. Menzel also recounts the moments in her life that God has carried her through, and her reflections on the healing that could begin if more people opened their hearts up to Christ.
Bad Axe, MI, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jamie Lynn Menzel, who lives in a small town called Bad Axe and loves listening to Christian music, going to church, and spending time with family and friends, has completed her new book, “If I Had My Way”: a poignant look at the healing and comfort the author found in her relationship with God, and the difficult events that he helped carry her through.
Menzel begins her story, “If I had my way, no one would be hurting. There would be no tears shed, or crying. There would be no death. There would be no sinning. More would be coming together, as one, joining hands and reaching out to one another, calling upon the name of Jesus. If I had my way, there would be no diseases—cancer, strokes—heartaches, etc. I’d make it all go away. People would be loving one another. There would be no shooting, stabbing, lying, and betraying. If I had my way, everyone would know the Lord Jesus, who he was, why he was here, and that he was born to die for our sins. They would be getting more into God’s Word, praying, meditating on it, singing songs of praise, and worshipping. When they saw others in need of help, they would reach out to them and say, ‘Please let me give you a hand’.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jamie Lynn Menzel’s enthralling series is sure to captivate readers, encouraging them to look to the Lord for guidance and comfort in times of trouble and darkness. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “If I Had My Way” is a testament to the incredible strength and resilience that one can draw from centering themselves around God and his Holy Word.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “If I Had My Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Menzel begins her story, “If I had my way, no one would be hurting. There would be no tears shed, or crying. There would be no death. There would be no sinning. More would be coming together, as one, joining hands and reaching out to one another, calling upon the name of Jesus. If I had my way, there would be no diseases—cancer, strokes—heartaches, etc. I’d make it all go away. People would be loving one another. There would be no shooting, stabbing, lying, and betraying. If I had my way, everyone would know the Lord Jesus, who he was, why he was here, and that he was born to die for our sins. They would be getting more into God’s Word, praying, meditating on it, singing songs of praise, and worshipping. When they saw others in need of help, they would reach out to them and say, ‘Please let me give you a hand’.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jamie Lynn Menzel’s enthralling series is sure to captivate readers, encouraging them to look to the Lord for guidance and comfort in times of trouble and darkness. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “If I Had My Way” is a testament to the incredible strength and resilience that one can draw from centering themselves around God and his Holy Word.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “If I Had My Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories