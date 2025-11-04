Authors Ethel J. Kjellander and Barbara A. Newman’s New Book, "Warren," is a Poignant Memoir That Details Kjellander’s Childhood Being Raised in the Suburbs of Boston
Recent release “Warren” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ethel J. Kjellander, with Barbara A. Newman, is a stirring account that chronicles Kjellander’s adolescence, growing up in the Boston suburbs alongside her five siblings, including her brother, Warren. Deeply personal and candid, “Warren” is a true story of a family's love and strength amidst heartache and an ever-shifting world.
Westford, MA, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ethel J. Kjellander, with her niece, Barbara A. Newman, has completed her new book, “Warren”: a powerful and captivating memoir that details the author’s memories from her childhood in the Boston suburbs, exploring how her family overcame countless trials while holding on to their shared love.
“Two young people committed to love each other and started a family,” writes Newman. “She has roots back to the American Revolution; and he, from the opposition, with childhood memories of his native home, England.”
“Follow this young family settling into a maturing suburb of Boston to anchor their growing family and adapting to each phase of their family’s and country’s ups and downs. With love and sacrifices, disappointments, and surprises, their expanding family faced the world at war once again.”
“Profound loss and illness combined with war injuries could not fracture their love and devotion to each other. This true story will illuminate the American spirit of all generations.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ethel J. Kjellander’s memoirs came to be after the untimely death of her brother Warren, whereupon she took it upon herself to write their shared memories of her childhood. Almost forty years later, Warren’s eldest daughter, Barbara A. Newman helped to get their story published. Heartfelt and emotionally compelling, “Warren” will transport readers back in time to a bygone era while serving as a tribute to the incredible and lifelong bonds of family.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Warren” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
