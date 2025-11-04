Authors Ethel J. Kjellander and Barbara A. Newman’s New Book, "Warren," is a Poignant Memoir That Details Kjellander’s Childhood Being Raised in the Suburbs of Boston

Recent release “Warren” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ethel J. Kjellander, with Barbara A. Newman, is a stirring account that chronicles Kjellander’s adolescence, growing up in the Boston suburbs alongside her five siblings, including her brother, Warren. Deeply personal and candid, “Warren” is a true story of a family's love and strength amidst heartache and an ever-shifting world.