Ella Hanners’s New Book, “The Guardians' Keys,” Follows Two Friends Who Must Fight Their Way Through the Darkness and Strange Realms to Return to Their Own World
Brooks, GA, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ella Hanners, a full-time firefighter/AEMT who currently resides in Georgia with her family, has completed her most recent book, “The Guardians' Keys”: a riveting fantasy novel that centers around Alikia and Dash, two friends who are dragged into a new dimension and must find a way back home before it’s too late.
“When Alikia Spark and her newfound friend, Dash, are ripped from their world and pulled into the mystical and warring realm of Tria Urbus, getting back home is the only thing on their minds,” writes Hanners. “Undertaking the identities of warriors and being assigned guardians for protection, Alikia and Dash agree to join a mission, so long as they are allowed to return home when the job is complete.”
“But when the mission goes awry and Alikia is captured, their worlds plummet into a haze of nightmares, darkness, and pain. Escape is futile. Rescue has never been successful.”
“As both fight to find a way to return to their own world, secrets from their pasts emerge to drag them down. Lives are at risk. New threats make themselves known, bringing whispers of war.”
“Dash only has one chance to attempt a rescue. Alikia only has one chance to do what has never been done before. If they don’t succeed, there will be no chance of ever returning home, and their new lives as warriors will come to a bitter end.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ella Hanners’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Alikia and Dash’s epic quest to fight back through the darkness and return home, or lose everything in the process. Brimming with imaginative world-building, “The Guardians’ Keys” weaves a suspense-fueled fantasy adventure that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Guardians' Keys” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
