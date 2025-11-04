Kaitlyn Romano, MSCJ, LPC’s New Book, “Riley Rex Goes to Therapy,” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Dinosaur Who Sees a Therapist for the First Time
Waterbury, CT, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kaitlyn Romano, MSCJ, LPC, a child/adolescent therapist who teaches on the importance of attending therapy and taking care of one’s mental health, has completed her most recent book, “Riley Rex Goes to Therapy”: an adorable story that centers around a dinosaur who goes to a therapist and learns how to take care of his mental health.
“Have you ever attended therapy before?” writes Romano. “Riley Rex is a dinosaur who is going to therapy for the first time! Through a conversation with Ms. Kay, the feelings doctor, Riley gains a better understanding of what therapy is and why it is important. Therapists or other professionals are also provided with reflection questions to further explore the importance of taking care of our minds!”
Published by Fulton Books, Kaitlyn Romano, MSCJ, LPC’s book will delight readers of all ages, all while helping them discover the importance of taking care of one’s mental health.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Riley Rex Goes to Therapy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Have you ever attended therapy before?” writes Romano. “Riley Rex is a dinosaur who is going to therapy for the first time! Through a conversation with Ms. Kay, the feelings doctor, Riley gains a better understanding of what therapy is and why it is important. Therapists or other professionals are also provided with reflection questions to further explore the importance of taking care of our minds!”
Published by Fulton Books, Kaitlyn Romano, MSCJ, LPC’s book will delight readers of all ages, all while helping them discover the importance of taking care of one’s mental health.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Riley Rex Goes to Therapy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories