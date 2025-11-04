Alicia Sleyster Schmidt’s New Book, "The Prince's Hybrid Slave," Centers Around a Young Woman Who is Sold to Become a Prince’s Slave, Only to Discover Her True Fate
Damascus, PA, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alicia Sleyster Schmidt, who holds a BA in history from Elmira College and resides in Pennsylvania with her husband and various animals, has completed her most recent boo,k “The Prince's Hybrid Slave”: a gripping novel that follows Marnie, a young woman sold to be the prince’s sex slave, who soon discovers the truth about her past and her destiny as she takes her place at the prince’s side.
“Marnie’s fate was to forever be a slave,” writes Alicia. “Having been sold to the house of the prince at a young age, she knew nothing else. When she turned eighteen, her world collided with his when she was bought at auction to serve him as a sex slave. Knowing the swirling rumors around his slaves, Marnie feared for her life and wanted nothing more than to go back to her life of relative peace. Everything changes in the blink of an eye, and Marnie finds love and discovers deep secrets not only about herself but also those around her. When it all comes to a head, Marnie has no choice but to reconcile what she thought she knew with everything that has turned her world upside down.”
Published by Fulton Books, Alicia Sleyster Schmidt’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this epic tale filled with suspense and hidden love. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Prince’s Hybrid Slave” will keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page as they follow along on Marnie’s choice to fulfill the whims of those around her or forge a path of her own design.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “The Prince's Hybrid Slave” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
