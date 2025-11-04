K.L. Smith’s Newly Released “Memories of the Way It Was” is a Heartfelt and Reflective Collection of Personal Stories and Family Memories Spanning Decades

“Memories of the Way It Was” from Christian Faith Publishing author K.L. Smith is a nostalgic and engaging memoir that shares the author’s life experiences, family history, and cherished memories. Each chapter offers readers a glimpse into the past, celebrating the people, places, and events that shaped her life.