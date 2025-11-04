Donna Rosamond’s Newly Released "Straight to Your Heart" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Poetry Collection
“Straight to Your Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Rosamond is a touching compilation of poems that offer comfort and hope through themes of grief, love, and faith, reflecting personal experiences and universal emotions.
Preston, MS, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Straight to Your Heart”: a poignant and uplifting poetry collection. “Straight to Your Heart” is the creation of published author, Donna Rosamond, originally from Vicksburg, Mississippi, who now lives in central Mississippi. After her son was paralyzed in a serious car accident, God gifted her with the ability to write poetry, which became a healing outlet for her emotions. Deeply devoted to God, family, and supportive friends, Donna embraces her calling to share the unexpected gift of writing that has brought her comfort and purpose.
Rosamond shares, “These are poems of inspiration, grief, and memories of those we miss and love the most. Life situations that only God can get us through.
You may find yourself transported to the time and place being spoken of or even catch yourself saying, “That’s just how I feel.”
Every journey is but a season—some longer than others. I hope you find the words speaking straight to your heart as you navigate through to your next season.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Rosamond’s new book offers readers a sincere and comforting exploration of faith, healing, and hope through poetry that resonates with anyone facing life’s toughest seasons.
Consumers can purchase “Straight to Your Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Straight to Your Heart”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
