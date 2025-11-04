Robert Maxwell’s Newly Released "The Meaning of Life" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Existence, Purpose, and Human Understanding
“The Meaning of Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Maxwell invites readers to reflect on life’s biggest questions, combining philosophy, humor, and practical insights to explore our place in the universe and how we ought to live.
Walnut Creek, CA, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Meaning of Life”: a reflective and accessible philosophical work that encourages readers to contemplate the purpose and significance of human existence. “The Meaning of Life” is the creation of published author, Robert Maxwell, a conscientious objector who began as a draft counselor, helping others articulate their spiritual opposition to war. After serving in a teaching hospital in Oklahoma, he earned a master’s degree in Philosophy and Religion from San Francisco State University. With a career in education, he taught social studies and thinking skills to children with learning disabilities and emotionally disturbed high school students. Now semi-retired, he continues working with special needs children as a substitute teacher and serves on the board of the Mount Diablo Peace and Justice Center, contributing frequently to its newsletter, the Peace Gazette.
Maxwell shares, “Why is there something rather than nothing? Is this fleeting existence all that there is? What is the point of existing at all? In this philosophical reflection on our place in the universe and the implications this has for how we ought to live our lives, philosopher Robert Maxwell invites his readers to join him in a quest to uncover the whole point of human existence.
Using humor, logic, and “plain English,” the author hopes to make comprehensible deep questions most of us spend far too little time thinking about.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Maxwell’s new book provides readers with thoughtful insights, reflection, and guidance for contemplating life’s most profound questions.
Consumers can purchase “The Meaning of Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Meaning of Life”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
