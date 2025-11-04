Judy Laib’s Newly Released “Sharing GOD’S Heart With the Fatherless” is an Inspiring Ministry Guide for Churches and Couples Committed to Mentoring

“Sharing GOD’S Heart With the Fatherless: A Church’s or Couples’ Outreach/Ministry on How to Minister to and Be Role Models for the Fatherless” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Laib is a powerful resource designed to equip believers with practical tools and biblical teachings to support and mentor those seeking God.