Judy Laib’s Newly Released “Sharing GOD’S Heart With the Fatherless” is an Inspiring Ministry Guide for Churches and Couples Committed to Mentoring
“Sharing GOD’S Heart With the Fatherless: A Church’s or Couples’ Outreach/Ministry on How to Minister to and Be Role Models for the Fatherless” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Laib is a powerful resource designed to equip believers with practical tools and biblical teachings to support and mentor those seeking God.
Haslet, TX, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sharing GOD’S Heart With the Fatherless: A Church’s or Couples’ Outreach/Ministry on How to Minister to and Be Role Models for the Fatherless”, an empowering ministry guide to meeting one of today’s greatest spiritual and social needs, is the creation of published author, Judy Laib.
Judy Laib shares, “BE A PART OF CHANGING HISTORY
BASED ON JAMES 1:27
" Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, to visit the FATHERLESS …in their affliction..."
Here is your opportunity to Change History. We must not close our eyes to this need any longer. For too long the Body of Christ has done just that. By stepping up to the plate, you will be blessing the hearts of these children and the heart of God. You will also be helping many of these Fatherless make right Godly decisions, that would change their lives.
Godly father role models are URGENTLY needed by the Fatherless. Help be the SOLUTION for these who are crying out for help.
IN THIS MANUAL, THERE ARE INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO GET STARTED.
ENCLOSED YOU WILL FIND:
1. Leader Instructions including how to get started
2. Curriculum for two age groups, the younger and older children
3. 12 Bible teachings for the younger ones
4. 16 Bible teachings for the older children
5. Teachings for the Leaders
6. Handouts for the two age groups
7. Answer Sheets for the Leader's use
8. 23 Coloring Pages for the younger children
9. Scripture Pages for the Fatherless children and Leaders
10. Additional Information
How to minister to and be role models for the Fatherless. This can adapt to any size church. It is NOT THE USUAL Youth Program. It is similar to the Big Brother and Big Sister Programs, but so much more.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Laib’s new book offers pastors, ministry leaders, and couples a structured yet flexible guide to starting a ministry, equipping them with curriculum, biblical lessons, and practical resources to make a generational impact.
Consumers can purchase “Sharing GOD’S Heart With the Fatherless: A Church’s or Couples’ Outreach/Ministry on How to Minister to and Be Role Models for the Fatherless” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sharing GOD’S Heart With the Fatherless: A Church’s or Couples’ Outreach/Ministry on How to Minister to and Be Role Models for the Fatherless”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
