Valtorc International Awarded Valve Automation Award at Major Oil Refinery
Valtorc International has been awarded a contract to supply automated high performance electrically automated valves to a USA major oil producing refinery for the replacement of non functioning automated valves already in place. Valtorc USA fabrication and manufacturing division will provide all the materials to process this award, and provide the necessary equipment.
Kennesaw, GA, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Valtorc International has been awarded a major valve automation order to supply high performance valves and electrically automated valves for the USA oil refinery.
Also to refurbish and fabricate replacement valve automation components for severe service application, at one of the world's largest oil refinery. These critical valves and valve automation equipment represent the highest level of safety and reliability in the valve sphere. Shipments will begin later this year, and will continue into the future. Valtorc International is proud to accept this order and will do all it can to accommodate with any special requirements, as stated by President of Worldwide operations A.J. Bental.
Valtorc International is a major supplier in the industrial Valve and valve automation world, supplying high performance ball and butterfly valves, v ball control valves, fusible link fire safe assemblies, explosion proof electric actuation and controls, complete USA fabrication facility manufacturing only the finest components available worldwide. Valtorc International has the products and services that deliver value to the industrial markets served. For more information on Valtorc International contact us through email.
Also to refurbish and fabricate replacement valve automation components for severe service application, at one of the world's largest oil refinery. These critical valves and valve automation equipment represent the highest level of safety and reliability in the valve sphere. Shipments will begin later this year, and will continue into the future. Valtorc International is proud to accept this order and will do all it can to accommodate with any special requirements, as stated by President of Worldwide operations A.J. Bental.
Valtorc International is a major supplier in the industrial Valve and valve automation world, supplying high performance ball and butterfly valves, v ball control valves, fusible link fire safe assemblies, explosion proof electric actuation and controls, complete USA fabrication facility manufacturing only the finest components available worldwide. Valtorc International has the products and services that deliver value to the industrial markets served. For more information on Valtorc International contact us through email.
Contact
Valtorc InternationalContact
AJ Bental
770-423-7100
www.valtorc.com
AJ Bental
770-423-7100
www.valtorc.com
Categories