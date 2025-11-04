Asteriosoft Launches Innovative Dsp Platform with New Rent-to-Own Business Model
Asteriosoft, a leading provider of digital advertising technology, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge Demand-Side Platform (DSP) built on a new rent-to-own business model — a first in the programmatic advertising market.
New York, NY, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Traditionally, clients have had two options when adopting DSP technology: renting a white-label solution or purchasing the full platform license. Asteriosoft is introducing a third path — the rent-to-own model, combining the flexibility of a subscription with the long-term value of ownership.
Under this model, clients can start using Asteriosoft’s DSP immediately by paying a monthly or quarterly fee. Each payment contributes toward full ownership, allowing businesses to eventually own the platform outright after a defined period — without the need for large upfront investments.
“Our rent-to-own approach redefines how companies access enterprise-grade ad tech,” said Tanya Anoykina, COO of Asteriosoft. “We wanted to remove the financial barriers for agencies and brands while empowering them to eventually own the technology they rely on. It’s a fair, scalable, and transparent model for the modern ad ecosystem.”
Asteriosoft’s DSP offers powerful tools for audience targeting, real-time bidding, and performance optimization, designed for both advertisers and media agencies seeking greater control and data ownership.
With the rent-to-own option, Asteriosoft continues its mission to make advanced programmatic advertising accessible to a wider range of clients — from emerging startups to established global networks.
About Asteriosoft
Asteriosoft is a technology company specializing in digital advertising solutions, including DSPs, data management platforms, and custom ad tech development. The company focuses on innovation, transparency, and client empowerment through flexible technology models.
Anastasiya Zemlyanskaya
+38268224906
www.asteriosoft.com
