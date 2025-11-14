Future Horizons Presents: "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin - January 31, 2025 - Louisville, KY
Temple Grandin, one of the world’s most accomplished adults with autism, holds a PhD in animal science and is a professor at Colorado State University. She is the author of several acclaimed books, including the national bestsellers Thinking in Pictures and Animals in Translation. She lectures nationwide, has been featured in major media, and the HBO film Temple Grandin won seven Emmys. Her portrait will soon join the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery's permanent collection.
Louisville, KY, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On January 31 in Louisville, KY, Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned autism spokesperson, scientist, and inventor, will share her personal insights and practical strategies for navigating life with autism. She has inspired countless individuals and families through her work, lectures, and bestselling books.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave., Louisville, KY 40207.
Drawing on her experiences and research, Dr. Grandin offers valuable insights into different types of thinkers and how to foster innovation in young people.
Dr. Grandin will share insightful tips on:
• Early intervention, therapies, and classroom inclusion
• Improving social skills
• Independent living skills, including shopping, hygiene, and driving
• Different kinds of minds, and the importance of each
• Improving nutrition in picky eaters
This presentation is ideal for families, educators, professionals, and anyone interested in supporting individuals with autism and promoting neurodiversity.
