MVT Reports Breakthrough Preclinical Results for MVT‑101 in DVT Model
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced the publication of compelling preclinical data demonstrating that its proprietary phase‑shift microbubble platform, MVT‑101 (Solv), significantly enhances sonothrombolysis in a clinically relevant porcine model of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The study appears in the peer‑reviewed journal Nanotheranostics (Vol. 9, Issue 3, 2025).
Salt Lake City, UT – Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced the publication of compelling preclinical data demonstrating that its proprietary phase‑shift microbubble platform, MVT‑101 (Solv), significantly enhances sonothrombolysis in a clinically relevant porcine model of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The study appears in the peer‑reviewed journal Nanotheranostics (Vol. 9, Issue 3, 2025).
In the study titled “Novel Phase Shift Microbubbles, MVT‑101, Enhance Sonothrombolysis in a Porcine Model of Deep Vein Thrombosis,” researchers from MVT and collaborating institutions demonstrated that MVT‑101, when combined with ultrasound (either endovascular or transcutaneous) and optionally low‑dose tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), achieved ≈ 76% mean clot resolution within 60 minutes in a transcutaneous ultrasound configuration (versus ~17% with tPA alone). Notably, MVT‑101 alone (without tPA) produced ~36% clot resolution in the endovascular ultrasound arm—surpassing tPA alone (~14%). Importantly, no evidence of pulmonary embolism or significant hemodynamic compromise was observed, underscoring the favorable safety profile of the approach under these conditions.
Key highlights of the study
• MVT‑101 is a novel ~250 nm diameter phase‑shift microbubble (nanobubble) engineered to penetrate thrombi more effectively than conventional micrometer‑sized microbubbles.
• In a bilateral iliac vein occlusion model in ~70 kg Yorkshire pigs, both endovascular ultrasound (EVUS) and transcutaneous ultrasound (TCUS) delivery showed statistically significant enhancement of clot lysis with MVT‑101.
• Safety endpoints—pulmonary artery pressure, wedge pressure, oxygen saturation, mean arterial pressure—remained stable following treatment.
• The research was funded in part by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (grants R43HL152819 and R33HL156350) and conducted at Synchrony Labs (Durham, NC).
Implications for DVT and thromboembolic disease
Deep vein thrombosis and its potential progression to pulmonary embolism (PE) represent an urgent unmet medical need. In the U.S. alone, an estimated 60,000‑100,000 annual deaths occur due to DVT/PE. Current therapies rely heavily on systemic anticoagulation or high‑dose fibrinolysis, options often limited by bleeding risk and incomplete thrombus resolution. MVT‑101 offers a promising adjunct or alternative: enhanced mechanical/ultrasound‑mediated thrombus breakdown with lower reliance on high‑dose fibrinolytics, potentially reducing bleeding complications and post‑thrombotic syndrome burden.
Gregory Woodhead, MD, PhD, Associate Professor, Radiology and Imaging Sciences, Interventional Radiology, Program Director, Interventional Radiology - Integrated and Independent Residencies, University of Arizona, a co-author on the paper, said, “There is great need for new, improved treatment of DVT, which can avoid the use of lytic drugs that can cause bleeding while also being gentle on the lining of the blood vessels. MVT-101 + ultrasound has breakthrough potential to transform the treatment of DVT.”
Corporate next steps
MVT plans to advance MVT‑101 into formal GLP toxicology and IDE‑enabling studies in 2026, with a targeted first‑in‑human trial in acute DVT in 2027 within reach. The company is also evaluating the broader utility of the platform in other thrombotic indications including pulmonary embolism and ischemic stroke.
“Today’s publication underscores our commitment to redefining thrombus therapy,” said Evan Unger, CEO of MVT. “MVT‑101 combines nanotechnology and ultrasound to bring a truly disruptive option for patients suffering from DVT. We’re excited to translate these strong preclinical results into clinical benefits.”
About Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT) is a privately‑held clinical‑stage biomedical company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. MVT’s mission is to develop novel ultrasound‑activated nanodroplet therapies to address high‑risk thromboembolic and microvascular obstruction conditions.
Forward‑Looking Statements
This release contains forward‑looking statements relating to future events and the anticipated development path for MVT’s product candidates. Actual results may differ materially due to risks associated with preclinical and clinical development, regulatory review, market conditions, and other factors.
Media Contact
Bryan Unger
Director of Communications
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Contact
Emmanuelle Meuillet
520-730-3264
mvtpharma.com
