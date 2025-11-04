MVT Reports Breakthrough Preclinical Results for MVT‑101 in DVT Model

Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced the publication of compelling preclinical data demonstrating that its proprietary phase‑shift microbubble platform, MVT‑101 (Solv), significantly enhances sonothrombolysis in a clinically relevant porcine model of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The study appears in the peer‑reviewed journal Nanotheranostics (Vol. 9, Issue 3, 2025).