Author Juniper Sorrows’s New Book, "The Oddities Anthology," is a Riveting Collection of Stories That Explores Traditional Supernatural Creatures with Unique Twists

Recent release “The Oddities Anthology” from Page Publishing author Juniper Sorrows is a captivating series of short stories that center around the odd and paranormal. From ghostly dogs to the unexpected adventures of cryptids, Sorrows presents a unique and exciting collection that will delight fans of the supernatural.