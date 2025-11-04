Author Juniper Sorrows’s New Book, "The Oddities Anthology," is a Riveting Collection of Stories That Explores Traditional Supernatural Creatures with Unique Twists
Recent release “The Oddities Anthology” from Page Publishing author Juniper Sorrows is a captivating series of short stories that center around the odd and paranormal. From ghostly dogs to the unexpected adventures of cryptids, Sorrows presents a unique and exciting collection that will delight fans of the supernatural.
New York, NY, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Juniper Sorrows, a creative and introspective author, has completed her new book, “The Oddities Anthology”: a thrilling and engaging assortment of short stories that present interesting and often hilarious new takes of classic monsters and ghouls.
“‘The Oddities Anthology’ is a delightfully offbeat collection of tales that defy traditional lore and dive headfirst into the bizarre and whimsical,” writes Sorrows. “From cryptids living unexpected lives to supernatural phenomena with a comedic twist, each story offers a fresh and quirky take on the unknown. Ever wondered what it would be like if Bigfoot and Mothman were best friends? This book has you covered. Perfect for fans of the weird, the wonderful, and the hilariously unexpected, this compilation invites readers to explore a world where the strange isn’t just possible—it’s downright silly.”
Published by Page Publishing, Juniper Sorrows’s enthralling series is sure to captivate readers with each entry, taking them on a riveting journey into the unknown. Reinventing folklore in new and surprising ways, “The Oddities Anthology” will keep readers guessing with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final story.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Oddities Anthology” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
