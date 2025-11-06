Future Horizons Presents: Autism Conference with Dr. Temple Grandin, Dr. James Ball, and Dr. Jed Baker - December 11, 2025 Nutley, NJ

Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned autism advocate and scientist; Dr. James Ball, an expert in positive behavior strategies for children; and Dr. Jed Baker, a leading psychologist specializing in emotion regulation and social development, will together share practical, evidence-based tools to support individuals with autism and promote neurodiversity.