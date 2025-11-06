Future Horizons Presents: Autism Conference with Dr. Temple Grandin, Dr. James Ball, and Dr. Jed Baker - December 11, 2025 Nutley, NJ
Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned autism advocate and scientist; Dr. James Ball, an expert in positive behavior strategies for children; and Dr. Jed Baker, a leading psychologist specializing in emotion regulation and social development, will together share practical, evidence-based tools to support individuals with autism and promote neurodiversity.
Nutley, NJ, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Future Horizons is proud to announce an extraordinary one-day conference featuring three of the world's foremost experts in autism and behavioral development, Dr. Temple Grandin, Dr. James Ball and Dr. Jed Baker.
The event will take place from 7 am to 4:15 pm., offering a full day of transformative learning, discussion, and practical strategies for families, educators, professionals and individuals with autism. Scheduled breaks throughout the day will allow for networking and reflection.
Keynote Speaker: Dr. Temple Grandin
Autism: The Way I See It
Dr. Temple Grandin, world-renowned autism spokesperson, scientist, and inventor, inspires hundreds of thousands of families and individuals with autism. Drawing on her experience and research, she shares insights on different types of thinkers and fostering innovation.
Dr. Grandin will share insightful tips on:
• Early intervention, therapies, and classroom inclusion
• Improving social skills
• Independent living skills, including shopping, hygiene, and driving
• Different kinds of minds and the importance of each
• Improving nutrition in picky eaters
Dr. James Ball
You Can’t Make Me! Pro-Active Strategies for Positive Behavior Change in Children
A unique look at behavior through the child’s perspective! Every parent has experienced behavior challenges with their children. Jim applies a whole- person perspective toward behavior management that connects across home, school, and community. It describes the functions of behavior from both the adult and child’s perspective and offers simple, effective evidence-based strategies for creating behavior plans that work.
Dr. Ball will discuss:
• The Behavior Plan Template
• Behavior, communication, & social skills strategies for each function of behavior
Dr. Jed Baker
Neuro-affirmative Approaches to Challenging Moments
This session provides both the tools for de-escalation and regulating out of control emotions, and creating prevention plans to reduce these difficult moments in the future.
Jed will discuss:
• What are meltdowns made of?
• Accepting and appreciating our children
• De-escalating a meltdown
• Understanding why repeat problems occur
Dr. Jed Baker
Key Components of Social Development
Helping Clients Develop the Skills to Reach Their Own Goals
In this final session, Dr. Baker will focus on how to identify, teach and generalize key social skills to increase social success including conversation, friendship, dating and conflict management.
Jed will discuss:
• Emotion management
• Verbal and non verbal communication
• Play and group interaction
• Empathy, friendship and dating
• Conflict management
The event will take place from 7 am to 4:15 pm., offering a full day of transformative learning, discussion, and practical strategies for families, educators, professionals and individuals with autism. Scheduled breaks throughout the day will allow for networking and reflection.
Keynote Speaker: Dr. Temple Grandin
Autism: The Way I See It
Dr. Temple Grandin, world-renowned autism spokesperson, scientist, and inventor, inspires hundreds of thousands of families and individuals with autism. Drawing on her experience and research, she shares insights on different types of thinkers and fostering innovation.
Dr. Grandin will share insightful tips on:
• Early intervention, therapies, and classroom inclusion
• Improving social skills
• Independent living skills, including shopping, hygiene, and driving
• Different kinds of minds and the importance of each
• Improving nutrition in picky eaters
Dr. James Ball
You Can’t Make Me! Pro-Active Strategies for Positive Behavior Change in Children
A unique look at behavior through the child’s perspective! Every parent has experienced behavior challenges with their children. Jim applies a whole- person perspective toward behavior management that connects across home, school, and community. It describes the functions of behavior from both the adult and child’s perspective and offers simple, effective evidence-based strategies for creating behavior plans that work.
Dr. Ball will discuss:
• The Behavior Plan Template
• Behavior, communication, & social skills strategies for each function of behavior
Dr. Jed Baker
Neuro-affirmative Approaches to Challenging Moments
This session provides both the tools for de-escalation and regulating out of control emotions, and creating prevention plans to reduce these difficult moments in the future.
Jed will discuss:
• What are meltdowns made of?
• Accepting and appreciating our children
• De-escalating a meltdown
• Understanding why repeat problems occur
Dr. Jed Baker
Key Components of Social Development
Helping Clients Develop the Skills to Reach Their Own Goals
In this final session, Dr. Baker will focus on how to identify, teach and generalize key social skills to increase social success including conversation, friendship, dating and conflict management.
Jed will discuss:
• Emotion management
• Verbal and non verbal communication
• Play and group interaction
• Empathy, friendship and dating
• Conflict management
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories