Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "I’m Still Standing – Echoes of Overdale" by Sharon Elizabeth
Oxford, United Kingdom, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About I’m Still Standing – Echoes of Overdale:
Sixteen and full of dreams, Jenny Dobson believes life in the Lancashire town of Overdale is just beginning. But when her father’s accident forces her to abandon school and take work, Jenny is thrust into adulthood before she is ready. Navigating friendship, family tension, and first love, she longs for freedom and excitement—until her relationship with Mitch, a charming older man, turns into a nightmare.
Behind the smiles and promises, Mitch hides a darker world of lies, manipulation, and secret exploitation. When Jenny discovers the shocking truth, she faces the hardest decision of her life: stay silent or risk everything to expose him.
Told with grit, humour, and unflinching honesty, I’m Still Standing is a story of survival, resilience, and the courage to reclaim your life. Jenny’s voice lingers long after the final page—a reminder that strength can be found in the most difficult places.
I’m Still Standing – Echoes of Overdale is available in multiple formats worldwide:
275 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805881179 and 9781805881285
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.75 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FVT5X73S
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/ISSTANDING
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About the Author
Sharon Elizabeth was born in Bolton, UK and married her husband, Graham, at the age of eighteen.
More than five decades later, the couple are still happily together after fifty-four years of marriage. They have two children—Suzanne, now fifty-five, and Chris, fifty—and are proud grandparents to three grandchildren.
Much of Sharon’s working life was spent in kitchen design and sales, though she also ran a fish and chip shop for a time. She now lives in Rossendale, the valley town that inspired the fictional setting of Overdale in her writing.
A lifelong reader and writer, Sharon has seen a couple of her poems and an article published in magazines.
Sharon is currently working on her second book set in Overdale.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
