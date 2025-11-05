Authors Carlene Peebles and Ti'Rez Peebles’s New Book, “Little Me, Only Three,” Follows a Young Boy Who Imagines All Sorts of Jobs He Might Have When He Grows Up.
Recent release “Little Me, Only Three” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Carlene Peebles and Ti'Rez Peebles is a charming tale that centers around Anthony, a young boy who has a fun day exploring his town. As he goes throughout his day, Anthony sees all sorts of scenarios that inspire him to imagine different careers he could have as an adult.
Eutaw, AL, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carlene Peebles, who enjoys spending time with her family and being active in her church, and her son, Ti'Rez Peebles, a high school student who loves playing video games and watching anime, have completed their new book, “Little Me, Only Three”: an adorable story of a young boy who imagines what kinds of jobs he might have when he grows up.
“Come along and join the fun as we explore the magical imagination of three-year-old Anthony,” share the authors. “Join him as he takes in the sights and sounds of his BIG little town in a wild way.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Carlene Peebles and Ti'Rez Peebles’s engaging tale is a heartfelt look at all the wonderful careers children might like to pursue, if given the right opportunities and the chance to let their imagination flourish.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to bring Carlene and Ti’Rez’s story to life, “Little Me, Only Three” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to think up their own potential futures while exploring the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Little Me, Only Three" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Categories