Authors Carlene Peebles and Ti'Rez Peebles’s New Book, “Little Me, Only Three,” Follows a Young Boy Who Imagines All Sorts of Jobs He Might Have When He Grows Up.

Recent release “Little Me, Only Three” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Carlene Peebles and Ti'Rez Peebles is a charming tale that centers around Anthony, a young boy who has a fun day exploring his town. As he goes throughout his day, Anthony sees all sorts of scenarios that inspire him to imagine different careers he could have as an adult.