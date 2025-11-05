Nancy Winniford’s Newly Released “The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry” is a Charming and Adventurous Historical Fiction That Brings Pioneer Life Vividly to Life

“The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry: Book 2 The Adventure Continues” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Winniford is an entertaining and educational journey following the spirited Mz. Grundy as she navigates the challenges, thrills, and humorous moments of 1875 America. Full of historical vignettes, whimsical adventures, and engaging characters, the book invites readers of all ages to laugh, learn, and explore pioneer life.