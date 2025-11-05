Nancy Winniford’s Newly Released “The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry” is a Charming and Adventurous Historical Fiction That Brings Pioneer Life Vividly to Life
“The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry: Book 2 The Adventure Continues” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Winniford is an entertaining and educational journey following the spirited Mz. Grundy as she navigates the challenges, thrills, and humorous moments of 1875 America. Full of historical vignettes, whimsical adventures, and engaging characters, the book invites readers of all ages to laugh, learn, and explore pioneer life.
Anchorage, AK, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry: Book 2 The Adventure Continues”: a captivating continuation of Mz. Grundy’s journey from Massachusetts to the Dakota Territory. “The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry: Book 2 The Adventure Continues” is the creation of published author, Nancy Winniford, an Anchorage-based storyteller and author, shares humorous and uplifting tales about early American life through books, audiobooks, videos, and live appearances. With over 45 years of experience performing at schools, churches, camps, and other venues, she created the character Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry—an adventurous young woman from the rural area near Boston—whose stories combine historical fiction, nonfiction accounts of notable Americans and events, and whimsical tall tales. Nancy, a former teacher and homeschool mom, aims to provide accurate, engaging, and positive content that inspires children and audiences to appreciate history and emulate good character. Her work is available at mzgrundy.com.
Maggie Joy Tanner is a local Alaskan artist inspired from childhood by her mother’s watercolor work. She now creates illustrations and digital art, aiming to reflect God’s creativity in every piece. She has also illustrated Made to Be You by Bob Genisot as well as The Little Brown Hen by Leigh Sloan.
Winniford shares, “Mz. Grundy’s life of adventure began in the summer of 1875 when she was eighteen years old, and her journey from Massachusetts to Chicago was chronicled in Book 1 of this series, The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry: The Quest for Adventure. This book, The Adventure Continues, picks up where the first left off, when Mz. Grundy was stranded in Chicago with no place to stay.
Ya see, Mz. Grundy was on her way to the Dakota Territory to become a schoolteacher for the newly settled frontier on the prairie along the Missouri River in what is now South Dakota. Along the way, she was sure she would encounter adventure and fun, and she was entirely correct!
Join Mz. Grundy as she rolls across the plains behind a gigantic locomotive, then sloshes up the Missouri River on a steamboat. Experience her awe and admiration of the frontiersman who catches a fifty-foot fish like none she’d ever before seen. Blush with her as the first young gentleman in her life gives her attention. Learn with her as she is befriended by a former slave. Feel the adrenalin rush as Mz. Grundy leaps and dances around a rattler attempting to bite her. Laugh with and at her over her zany moments trying to show up a male horseman, attempting to teach the pilot of the steamboat how to steer, having her strong will challenged by an equally strong-willed soldier, and more. There are brief historical vignettes as well to explain those bygone times for modern readers who may not know about life in 1875.
Don’t miss this opportunity to venture into the past and see pioneer life from Mz. Grundy’s perspective! It’s sure to make you chuckle, ponder, and even be glad you are learning history as you enjoy the fictional story!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Winniford’s new book delivers a delightful mix of history, humor, and heartfelt storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry: Book 2 The Adventure Continues” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry: Book 2 The Adventure Continues”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
