Dorothy R. Dann’s Newly Released "Intervention in Church Conflict" is a Practical Guide for Navigating and Resolving Conflict in Ministry and Organizational Settings
“Intervention in Church Conflict: A Narrative-Systems Approach” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dorothy R. Dann is a powerful resource blending theological insight, counseling principles, and systems theory to help leaders bring healing and restoration to conflicted congregations and organizations.
Middletown, DE, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Intervention in Church Conflict: A Narrative-Systems Approach”: a timely and insightful manual for understanding and addressing the complex dynamics of conflict through a narrative and systems-based lens. “Intervention in Church Conflict: A Narrative-Systems Approach” is the creation of published author, Dorothy R. Dann, a retired United Methodist pastor. In addition to an M. Div. degree, she holds a BA degree in English and a D. Min. degree in counseling. Prior to becoming a pastor, she was a teacher and a successful entrepreneur. During that time and later as pastor, she organized and led leadership development events and retreats for church leaders. “Encourage each to become all they are created to be” has been her life-long passion. Leading, teaching, preaching, counseling, and writing have provided her with extensive opportunities to follow that purpose and calling.
Dann shares, “This book needs to be in the hands of every pastor, church leader, counselor, consultant, mediator, and leader in higher education, organizations, the workplace, and any other place where there are two or more people having two or more opinions. Its goal is to help a congregation or organization build inner resources that could stabilize life together and produce a more adequate and stable organization for the future.
The approach was a real lifesaver for the author who, as a relatively new pastor, was appointed to a church in conflict while working toward a degree in counseling. Applying her studies in family systems theory and narrative therapy to congregational life, she developed a model for conflict intervention in the church (and workplace).
She claims she would have been “sunk” without the research, coursework, advisers, and the fifty-two hours of clinical supervision that went into it. At her new appointment, it was clear that members were lost, hurting, and hampered in using their gifts to build up the whole body. Their story as a congregation was saturated with the pain of sustained conflict; they longed to be reclaimed by the love of God so that they might bring the healing power of the gospel to others.
The intervention was highly successful. Leaders began interacting in a healthy manner, working together toward wholeness. They had a new focus—on strength, not weakness; on leadership and health, not pathology. It had changed from “who has the problem” to ”who has the motivation.” This change in the more emotionally healthy parts at the higher levels in the system began to produce a change in the system as a whole.
This book is not about quick fixes (which do not exist). It’s about ideas, not directions; hope, not merely well-charted diagrams; and encouragement, not rigid rules. The reader will come away with a clearer understanding of their organization as a system, the power of presence, what it means to be an equipping leader, and will be informed as to how to exercise responsibility in effecting a cure.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dorothy R. Dann’s new book offers a compassionate, experience-based approach to resolving conflict, equipping leaders to foster health, unity, and resilience in their communities.
Consumers can purchase “Intervention in Church Conflict: A Narrative-Systems Approach” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Intervention in Church Conflict: A Narrative-Systems Approach”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
