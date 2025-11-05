George D. Aiken’s Newly Released "Dump Your Bag of Sins and Try Again" is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Spiritual Renewal and Personal Transformation
“Dump Your Bag of Sins and Try Again” from Christian Faith Publishing author George D. Aiken encourages readers to confront past mistakes, embrace God’s guidance, and pursue meaningful change to live a more purposeful and spiritually aligned life.
Columbus, GA, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Dump Your Bag of Sins and Try Again”: an inspiring and practical guide for personal and spiritual growth. “Dump Your Bag of Sins and Try Again” is the creation of published author, George D. Aiken, who currently resides in Columbus, Georgia, with his wife and three children. A United States veteran of OEF/OIF, he holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Columbus State University. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling with his family, studying the Bible, writing poetry, and dining out.
Aiken shares, “Have you ever wondered if you could change your future, rather than the life that God has given you? If so, how do you change? I ask these questions in order for you to understand the complexities of change that come in your life. Then answer them only so you can comprehend the acceptance of changing your lifestyle for something greater than yourself. Through accepting there’s something greater, you can change the life given by dumping your bag of sins and trying again to change it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George D. Aiken’s new book offers readers guidance, encouragement, and spiritual tools to embrace God’s path, leave behind past mistakes, and pursue meaningful transformation.
Consumers can purchase “Dump Your Bag of Sins and Try Again” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dump Your Bag of Sins and Try Again”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Aiken shares, “Have you ever wondered if you could change your future, rather than the life that God has given you? If so, how do you change? I ask these questions in order for you to understand the complexities of change that come in your life. Then answer them only so you can comprehend the acceptance of changing your lifestyle for something greater than yourself. Through accepting there’s something greater, you can change the life given by dumping your bag of sins and trying again to change it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George D. Aiken’s new book offers readers guidance, encouragement, and spiritual tools to embrace God’s path, leave behind past mistakes, and pursue meaningful transformation.
Consumers can purchase “Dump Your Bag of Sins and Try Again” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dump Your Bag of Sins and Try Again”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories