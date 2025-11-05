Carol Hardesty’s New Book, "Lena," is a Captivating Novel That Follows a Tiny Thumb-Sized Girl Who Must Find Her Way Back Home Through an Enchanted Forest
Manitou, KY, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Carol Hardesty, a lover of fantasy tales who currently resides in Manitou, Kentucky, with her family, has completed her most recent book, “Lena”: a riveting story that follows Lena, a girl born the size of a thumb, who finds herself lost in an enchanted forest and must find her way back home with the help of brand new friends.
“Lena Everleigh has never been normal,” writes Hardesty. “For one thing, she was born no bigger than a thumb. For another, she was found abandoned in a tulip by her adoptive (and normal-sized) mother. Finally, despite aging and growing like anyone else, Lena has always remained tiny. Lena has always wondered where she fits in the very big world but isn’t sure where to start. However, circumstance has other plans.”
“One fateful night, Lena is spirited away from the only home she knows to Araminta Woods, where animals speak and fairies flit about freely. Still, all Lena wants is to return to her loving mother and a life of safety. Aiding her on her journey are Biff, a swallow who’s always on cloud nine, and Adrian, a runaway fairy prince with a chip on his shoulder.”
“As the trio dodges show business beetles, deadly hawks, and Adrian’s hard-as-nails older sibling, Lena starts to wonder. Could the forest she’s trying to escape actually be the one place she belongs?”
Published by Fulton Books, Carol Hardesty’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Lena’s journey to find her path to where she is meant to be. With a host of colorful characters, “Lena” is sure to leave readers spellbound, delivering an unforgettable tale of friendship and belonging.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase “Lena” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
