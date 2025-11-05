Gary D Scott’s New Book, "Broken Promises," is a Riveting Collection of Short Stories That Highlight the Consequences of Trusting the Wrong People in Life
St. Louis, MO, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gary D Scott, who currently resides in St. Louis, Missouri, has completed his most recent book, “Broken Promises”: a compelling series of short stories that explore what can happen when one trusts the wrong person, leading to hurt, heartache, and broken promises.
“These stories that I’m writing in this book are about people that you are supposed to trust but you can’t because you find out in the end that you can’t trust them anymore,” writes Scott. “I’m not saying that all people are bad, but be careful who you are hanging out with. Let’s live life the way God wants us to.”
Published by Fulton Books, Gary D Scott’s book will resonate with readers from all walks of life who have ever dealt with a broken sense of trust after having faith in the wrong person. Emotionally stirring and character-driven, “Broken Promises” is sure to keep readers spellbound and leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Broken Promises” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“These stories that I’m writing in this book are about people that you are supposed to trust but you can’t because you find out in the end that you can’t trust them anymore,” writes Scott. “I’m not saying that all people are bad, but be careful who you are hanging out with. Let’s live life the way God wants us to.”
Published by Fulton Books, Gary D Scott’s book will resonate with readers from all walks of life who have ever dealt with a broken sense of trust after having faith in the wrong person. Emotionally stirring and character-driven, “Broken Promises” is sure to keep readers spellbound and leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Broken Promises” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories