Author Chef Derrick N. Mathis Sr.’s New Book “Mr. D's Famous Recipes For Healthy, Soul Food, Bahamian, American Foods” Brings a Healthy Spin on Favorite Soul Food Dishes
Recent release “Mr. D's Famous Recipes For Healthy, Soul Food, Bahamian, American Foods” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chef Derrick N. Mathis Sr. is an engaging cookbook that delivers healthy, mouthwatering recipes inspired by family dishes passed down from the author’s ancestors. From breakfast to dinner and everything in between, Mathis Sr. delivers an unforgettable culinary journey.
Ave Maria, FL, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chef Derrick N. Mathis Sr., who holds a BS and MS in hospitality management from Florida International University, as well as a culinary arts degree from Johnson & Wales University, has completed his new book, “Mr. D's Famous Recipes For Healthy, Soul Food, Bahamian, American Foods”: a series of delectable recipes inspired by family favorites, bringing soul food classics to new life for all.
“Many of these recipes came from Africa and from my grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, and mother, all of Black American African descent,” writes Mathis Sr. “These recipes reflect the love that has allowed them to survive the test of time—from slavery cabins to modern times, from homes, schools, and kitchens where mothers cooked for decades without measuring ingredients, adding only love to every recipe from the heart.”
The author continues, “Now our talented people can measure the recipes in this, my second cookbook, capturing the smells, sounds, and sights of good food in a healthier preparation. With that, we take the past and add it to the present, creating recipes for the future and the next century—from 2020 and beyond.
“Let us show our love to all people and all lives—in a loving and creative way.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chef Derrick N. Mathis Sr.’s compelling cookbook is perfect for both novices and pros in the kitchen alike, offering recipes ranging in difficulty but always delivering on flavor. From both savory to sweet dishes, “Mr. D's Famous Recipes For Healthy, Soul Food, Bahamian, American Foods” is sure to become a favorite cookbook in anyone’s kitchen.
Readers who wish to experience this delicious work can purchase “Mr. D's Famous Recipes For Healthy, Soul Food, Bahamian, American Foods” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Many of these recipes came from Africa and from my grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, and mother, all of Black American African descent,” writes Mathis Sr. “These recipes reflect the love that has allowed them to survive the test of time—from slavery cabins to modern times, from homes, schools, and kitchens where mothers cooked for decades without measuring ingredients, adding only love to every recipe from the heart.”
The author continues, “Now our talented people can measure the recipes in this, my second cookbook, capturing the smells, sounds, and sights of good food in a healthier preparation. With that, we take the past and add it to the present, creating recipes for the future and the next century—from 2020 and beyond.
“Let us show our love to all people and all lives—in a loving and creative way.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chef Derrick N. Mathis Sr.’s compelling cookbook is perfect for both novices and pros in the kitchen alike, offering recipes ranging in difficulty but always delivering on flavor. From both savory to sweet dishes, “Mr. D's Famous Recipes For Healthy, Soul Food, Bahamian, American Foods” is sure to become a favorite cookbook in anyone’s kitchen.
Readers who wish to experience this delicious work can purchase “Mr. D's Famous Recipes For Healthy, Soul Food, Bahamian, American Foods” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories