Author Chef Derrick N. Mathis Sr.’s New Book “Mr. D's Famous Recipes For Healthy, Soul Food, Bahamian, American Foods” Brings a Healthy Spin on Favorite Soul Food Dishes

Recent release “Mr. D's Famous Recipes For Healthy, Soul Food, Bahamian, American Foods” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chef Derrick N. Mathis Sr. is an engaging cookbook that delivers healthy, mouthwatering recipes inspired by family dishes passed down from the author’s ancestors. From breakfast to dinner and everything in between, Mathis Sr. delivers an unforgettable culinary journey.