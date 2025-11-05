Author Gerald Parker’s New Book, "Reflecting and Probing," is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Short Stories and Poems Crafted Over Nearly Seven Decades

Recent release “Reflecting and Probing” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gerald Parker is a collection of the author’s writings, including verse, rhyme, and narratives on a range of topics, that have been written over a period of seventy years. From love and patriotism to family and religion, Parker leaves no stone unturned.