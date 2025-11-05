Author Gerald Parker’s New Book, "Reflecting and Probing," is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Short Stories and Poems Crafted Over Nearly Seven Decades
Recent release “Reflecting and Probing” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gerald Parker is a collection of the author’s writings, including verse, rhyme, and narratives on a range of topics, that have been written over a period of seventy years. From love and patriotism to family and religion, Parker leaves no stone unturned.
Greensboro, NC, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gerald Parker, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who was an active attorney for sixty-five years, has completed his new book, “Reflecting and Probing”: a captivating assortment of poems, ruminations, and short stories that explore a range of themes and moments from the author’s life, as well as persons from history that have sparked the author’s creativity.
Born in Silverdale, North Carolina, author Gerald Parker received an AB degree in history from UNC Chapel Hill in 1954 and a Juris Doctor with honors from its law school in 1957. He served in the United States Reserves and attained the rank of first lieutenant JAG. He later served as town attorney and solicitor of recorder’s court for Liberty, North Carolina, and founded and served as attorney, trustee, president, and chairman of trustees of Gibsonville Savings and Loan Association. He ran for public office twice for state senator in Guilford County and for North Carolina House of Representatives in Randolph County.
In “Reflecting and Probing,” author Gerald Parker offers a collection of poetry, reflections, and short stories exploring themes of love, patriotism, family, religion, and other subjects. Most of these entries were inspired by a specific event, person, or circumstance that prompted the author to put pen to paper. The moral of his stories may be overlooked, but generally, there is a moral to them. Included in this series is the fictional short story, “Hitler’s Heir,” as well as a true account of the author’s experiences with a benign brain tumor called “Diagnosis.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gerald Parker’s engaging series will take readers on a wild and varied ride through the author’s mind, discovering a wide range of topics and stories that will keep them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Reflecting and Probing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
