Author Dimitri Nidis’s New Book, "Subliminal Messages," is a Gripping and Thought-Provoking Novel That Explores the Possibilities of Alien Life Living Amongst Humans
Recent release “Subliminal Messages” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dimitri Nidis is a compelling and eye-opening novel that dares to explore the potential for intelligent extraterrestrial life existing on the planet Earth alongside mankind. As this story unfolds, readers will follow an astrophysicist and a detective who are both searching for the truth along their respective paths.
Sinking Spring, PA, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dimitri Nidis, a native of Thessaloniki, Greece, who later relocated to the United States and became a home-improvement contractor, has completed his new book, “Subliminal Messages”: a captivating tale that centers around a fascinating attempt to cover-up the existence of alien life on Earth, and the brave individuals who discover the truth.
“‘Subliminal Messages’ has been written to ask basic questions about the Bible and explain mysterious paranormal phenomena, as well as flying objects that we call UFOs,” writes Nidis. “This raises a very fundamental question about human origins, which many people around the world wonder: Are humans the only intelligent life on Earth? Many scientists believe in the possibility of superior intelligent life who visited Earth thousands of years ago, affecting the course and development of mankind. However, the question remains the same: Are there extraterrestrial entities living among us?
“This novel is challenging the Bible’s blurry tales about Genesis, which uncovers an unimaginably mega plan in existence as a very controversial astrophysicist is on his path to save human civilization.
“Nonetheless, it would not have been possible to complete this magnificent novel without the participation of another controversial character. An old-school homicide detective—an original, one of the best in the business—rises above with his tough reputation and follows the unexplained.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dimitri Nidis’s enthralling tale is partly inspired by the author’s personal experience of being an eyewitness to a UFO, as well as the novel “Chariots of the Gods” by Erich von Däniken. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Subliminal Messages” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase "Subliminal Messages" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
