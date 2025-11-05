Author Dimitri Nidis’s New Book, "Subliminal Messages," is a Gripping and Thought-Provoking Novel That Explores the Possibilities of Alien Life Living Amongst Humans

Recent release “Subliminal Messages” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dimitri Nidis is a compelling and eye-opening novel that dares to explore the potential for intelligent extraterrestrial life existing on the planet Earth alongside mankind. As this story unfolds, readers will follow an astrophysicist and a detective who are both searching for the truth along their respective paths.