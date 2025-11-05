Author Miles Kanipe’s New Book, "Bones and Blood," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Group of Mercenaries Who Must Form an Alliance to Overcome Their Ultimate Quest

Recent release “Bones and Blood” from Newman Springs Publishing author Miles Kanipe is a thrilling novel that centers around a group of mercenaries who become unlikely heroes as they confront greed and dangers with every step. Traveling through strange, magical lands, the mercenaries are forced to come together if they have any hope of surviving.