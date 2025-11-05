Author Miles Kanipe’s New Book, "Bones and Blood," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Group of Mercenaries Who Must Form an Alliance to Overcome Their Ultimate Quest
Recent release “Bones and Blood” from Newman Springs Publishing author Miles Kanipe is a thrilling novel that centers around a group of mercenaries who become unlikely heroes as they confront greed and dangers with every step. Traveling through strange, magical lands, the mercenaries are forced to come together if they have any hope of surviving.
Dexter, MI, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Miles Kanipe has completed his new book, “Bones and Blood”: a stirring tale that follows a small band of mercenaries making their way through a treacherous world, with magic and danger lurking around every corner.
“‘Bones and Blood’ tells the story of unlikely alliances in a world where magic comes at a cost,” writes Kanipe. “An unlikely alliance of mercenaries turned heroes must grapple with the onslaught of greed and power-hungry nations. Their quest takes them across distant magical lands fraught with danger and adventure.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Miles Kanipe’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on this epic journey of survival and courage amidst nations brimming with greed and corruption. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Bones and Blood” is sure to keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Bones and Blood” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
