Author Ed Thayer’s New Book, "The Toymaker," Centers Around a Young Man Who Uses His Passion for Toy Airplanes to Cause Destruction After Enduring a Disastrous Life
Recent release "The Toymaker" from Newman Springs Publishing author Ed Thayer is a compelling novel that follows a young man who endures a difficult childhood and later grows up to lead a disappointing life of struggles. Angered by his life and wanting revenge, the young man becomes the Toymaker and uses her passion for remote controlled airplanes to deliver deadly vengeance.
Southport, NC, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ed Thayer, who served as an army paratrooper and worked at a chemical factory for twenty-five years, has completed his new book, "The Toymaker": a compelling look at how an innocent child can be twisted into a man of mayhem while using the toys of his youth for destruction and revenge against the world.
“‘The Toymaker’ is a science fiction novel verging on reality,” shares Thayer. “It begins with the disastrous youth of the main character and his obsession with a remote-controlled toy airplane. He matures with a deadly understanding of electronics and remote-controlled toys. Mental depression is also a catalyst for his deeds of devastation.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ed Thayer’s enthralling tale will keep readers spellbound as they follow along on this powerful story of revenge and anger, and the dangerous path one can take when faced with deep seeded trauma and the technological abilities of a mad scientist.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase "The Toymaker" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
