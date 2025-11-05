Author Ed Thayer’s New Book, "The Toymaker," Centers Around a Young Man Who Uses His Passion for Toy Airplanes to Cause Destruction After Enduring a Disastrous Life

Recent release "The Toymaker" from Newman Springs Publishing author Ed Thayer is a compelling novel that follows a young man who endures a difficult childhood and later grows up to lead a disappointing life of struggles. Angered by his life and wanting revenge, the young man becomes the Toymaker and uses her passion for remote controlled airplanes to deliver deadly vengeance.