Author Char Brademeyer’s New Book, "Re-Collecting My Shattered Heart," is a Stirring and Heartfelt Account of a Mother’s Journey Through Grief Following Her Son’s Passing

Recent release “Re-Collecting My Shattered Heart: A Mother's Journey Carrying Grief with Hope” from Covenant Books author Char Brademeyer is a compelling true account of the author’s path to find healing following the loss of her son, and how her faith helped to serve as a guiding light down her path of grief.