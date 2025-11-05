Author Char Brademeyer’s New Book, "Re-Collecting My Shattered Heart," is a Stirring and Heartfelt Account of a Mother’s Journey Through Grief Following Her Son’s Passing
Recent release “Re-Collecting My Shattered Heart: A Mother's Journey Carrying Grief with Hope” from Covenant Books author Char Brademeyer is a compelling true account of the author’s path to find healing following the loss of her son, and how her faith helped to serve as a guiding light down her path of grief.
Gilbert, AZ, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Char Brademeyer, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has worked in the travel industry for fifteen years, has completed her new book, “Re-Collecting My Shattered Heart: A Mother's Journey Carrying Grief with Hope”: a poignant account that explores the author’s path in navigating her grief following the loss of her youngest child, and how she managed to forge ahead through the help of her faith and her family.
When author Char Brademeyer held her youngest child, a son, Andrew Wesley, as a brand-new baby in the hospital, she never dreamed one day she would hold him in his death in a funeral home too. And so began her journey into the valley of deepest darkness as a mother, joining the club of child loss she never wanted to join and having to carry such a deep grief. “Re-Collecting My Shattered Heart” is her telling of that journey, having to walk this darkest road of loss she never wanted to walk. The road of grief.
Throughout her powerful memoir, Brademeyer shares her raw days of early grief, sinking yet clinging to her faith in God, believing with desperate hope that He is with her, and He loves her, which He has shown in Jesus, and His love would come and help her to breathe on and rise and walk on, even with the intense pain of a broken heart. This is a story of God helping her to find her way out of the collapse of grief, and to recollect the pieces of her shattered heart and life, though different, and see new life bloom out from death, and God breathe life again to be able to fully live on and love on and have joy even in the sorrow.
In this fifth year, the raw pain of the early days of grief is behind her, but the realization is, she will carry grief all her days as she walks on, carrying the loss of her son, and she will always need the hope of God to travel on this road of loss. The hope that God is with her and His goodness and love will help her to walk on, and He will see her through whatever life may bring ahead until the day He makes all things new and wipes every tear from her eyes and death will be no more; neither will there be sorrow or anguish or crying or pain ever again. So, she walks on to that day when her faith becomes sight.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Char Brademeyer’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life who have had to face their own journey with grief, and is shared with the intention of sparking hope to shine a light in one’s darkest hour.
Readers can purchase “Re-Collecting My Shattered Heart: A Mother's Journey Carrying Grief with Hope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
