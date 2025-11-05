Author Diane Wiedemann’s New Book, "Made in His Image Workbook," is a Guided Therapy Workbook to Help Readers Find Strength in the Lord to Overcome Their Hardships

Recent release “Made in His Image Workbook” from Covenant Books author Diane Wiedemann is an interactive guide that aims to help readers work through their story with God’s help and find their own divine path to healing. Based on the author's own journey, this workbook is the ultimate resource for anyone feeling lost and disconnected following loss or trauma.