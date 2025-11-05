Author Diane Wiedemann’s New Book, "Made in His Image Workbook," is a Guided Therapy Workbook to Help Readers Find Strength in the Lord to Overcome Their Hardships
Recent release “Made in His Image Workbook” from Covenant Books author Diane Wiedemann is an interactive guide that aims to help readers work through their story with God’s help and find their own divine path to healing. Based on the author's own journey, this workbook is the ultimate resource for anyone feeling lost and disconnected following loss or trauma.
Manchester, TN, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Diane Wiedemann, a loving mother of six adult children who works as an occupational therapist with over thirty-five years of experience, has completed her new book, “Made in His Image Workbook”: a heartfelt workbook designed to help readers navigate the complexities of their trauma and find healing through the Lord as they share their own story.
“I was the vessel through which God chose to teach others about God-therapy, as I have been both a witness to and the recipient of it,” writes Wiedemann. “This workbook is the result of prayer, requests, and an intentional desire to bring healing to you as only the Lord can do. It is simplistic in its format so as not to be overwhelming, providing a platform that allows you to explore your own story without answering questions that constitute a retelling of my story, for that is not the Lord’s intent.
“Our stories are not the same. This workbook was formatted to honor your story; therefore, each chapter’s content utilizes the format the Lord gave unto me within my story. He then instructed me to use the same format for the purposes of this workbook, for the needed benefit of others in what we (as humans) share in common.
“He wants this for you too. What first belonged to me now belongs to you, dear reader, and then to all of us. As God-therapy happened to me, it is my desire that this also happen to and for you as the Lord determines your needs and directs your steps.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diane Wiedemann’s new book came to be from the authors desire that others receive the benefit of the God-therapy she received and her desire to be a beacon of light for others facing similar trials. Through her writings, Wiedemann hopes that readers will discover the strength of the Lord within its pages and bring an end to their suffering, light to their darkness, love to their brokenness, peace to their mind, and joy unimaginable as they embark on this journey of healing.
Readers can purchase “Made in His Image Workbook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
