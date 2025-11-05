Author Wretha Denys’s New Book, "What Colors Would They Be?" is a Charming Tale That Imagines What Color Different Words Might be Based on Their Emotions

Recent release “What Colors Would They Be?” from Covenant Books author Wretha Denys is a riveting interactive story that invites readers to discover what colors different words would be. From loud words to friends words and everything in between, Denys’s story will help readers visualize colors and the different emotions that words can elicit.