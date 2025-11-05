Author Wretha Denys’s New Book, "What Colors Would They Be?" is a Charming Tale That Imagines What Color Different Words Might be Based on Their Emotions
Recent release “What Colors Would They Be?” from Covenant Books author Wretha Denys is a riveting interactive story that invites readers to discover what colors different words would be. From loud words to friends words and everything in between, Denys’s story will help readers visualize colors and the different emotions that words can elicit.
North Richland Hills, TX, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wretha Denys, a former reading and spelling teacher as well as a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, has completed her new book, “What Colors Would They Be?”: a delightful tale that explores the different colors that certain words might be based on the different emotions they make people feel.
“This is an interactive book meant to stir the imagination of the child and to stimulate the brain,” writes Denys. “It is intended to be a fun way of learning colors and words, along with some behavioral hints. It begins with not just the color but a descriptive word of the color that can be visualized.
“There are many ways and subjects ready for discussion on each page, from the word, the color and the quote. The child can come up with the color he or she would choose for the word, other words to fit the given word, and what the quote is telling them. There are many discussions to be had with these simple words.
“The illustrations show the diversity of the races and the inclusivity of all.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Wretha Denys’s new book draws upon the author’s experiences as a teacher to deliver an interactive tale that is both engaging and educational. Combining vivid illustrations with an expanding vocabulary, “What Colors Would They Be?” is a perfect resource to help young readers develop a love of words and an understanding of different emotions.
Readers can purchase “What Colors Would They Be?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
