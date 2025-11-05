Author Kevin Walsh’s New Book "The Fire Trail: A Summer of Adventure" is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Group of Eight Boys Who Make a Life-Changing Discovery One Summer

Recent release “The Fire Trail: A Summer of Adventure” from Page Publishing author Kevin Walsh is a captivating tale that centers around a group of eight young boys who, while enjoying spending time outdoors during the summer, discover a winding path into an uncharted area of the woods, leading to a grand summer of endless adventure.