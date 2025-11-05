Author Kevin Walsh’s New Book "The Fire Trail: A Summer of Adventure" is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Group of Eight Boys Who Make a Life-Changing Discovery One Summer
Recent release “The Fire Trail: A Summer of Adventure” from Page Publishing author Kevin Walsh is a captivating tale that centers around a group of eight young boys who, while enjoying spending time outdoors during the summer, discover a winding path into an uncharted area of the woods, leading to a grand summer of endless adventure.
Miller Place, NY, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Walsh, a teacher and an avid naturalist residing in Miller Place, New York, has completed his new book, “The Fire Trail: A Summer of Adventure”: a gripping story of friendship and adventure that follows a group of young boys who embark on a series of adventures after finding a mysterious path in the woods.
Author Kevin Walsh can often be found exploring the great outdoors, camera in hand. Hiking, canoeing, fishing, wildlife photography, and camera trapping are among his favorite pursuits. Additionally, he enjoys building, installing, and monitoring bluebird and screech owl nest boxes, as well as maintaining a hummingbird garden to assist his feathered friends. His stories and nature articles have appeared in various publications, including “The Conservationist,” “BirdWatching,” “Newsday,” and “Bird Watcher’s Digest.”
“The summer began exactly as every preceding summer had,” writes Walsh. “The crew spent the day patrolling the neighborhood on their bikes, playing games like capture the flag, and blitzing the ice cream truck every chance they got. More often than not though, you could find them playing ball at the dead end. Baseball, football, basketball, and hockey—you name it, they played it. But everything changed with their discovery of a winding path into a patch of uncharted woods. From then on, they spent every spare moment exploring the unknown. The Fire Trail became their gateway to a summer of endless adventure!”
Published by Page Publishing, Kevin Walsh’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this epic journey, where the bonds of friendship will be tested during a summer that turns out to be anything but ordinary. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Fire Trail: A Summer of Adventure” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Fire Trail: A Summer of Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
