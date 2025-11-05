Author Derontay Tubaya’s New Book, "A Dragon's Awakening," is a Gripping Tale That Follows One Man’s Journey to Rescue a Missing Princess Descended from Dragons
Recent release “A Dragon's Awakening” from Page Publishing author Derontay Tubaya is a riveting fantasy adventure that follows Roune Vel Kaseu, a man accused of killing the Princess Aliea. After discovering Aliea’s death has been faked and that she is being targeted for her dragon lineage, Rounge embarks on a quest to find her, all while discovering the truth about the royal family.
Seattle, WA, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Derontay Tubaya, a Filipino American writer with a passion for crafting thrilling fantasy and action fiction, has completed his new book, “A Dragon's Awakening”: a compelling novel that follows one man’s investigation into a missing princess and the dark secrets about the royal family.
“‘A Dragon’s Awakening’ follows Roune Vel Kaseu, a foreigner wrongfully accused of killing Princess Aliea Arunia,” writes Tubaya. “It is revealed that the nobles faked the princess’s death and replaced her with a girl named Mieli. After clearing his name, Roune discovers that the royal family of Althainia is descended from dragons and that Aliea, marked by the blue dragon, is a target because of this secret.
“Joined by his companion, Emon, Roune embarks on a journey to find the missing princess while navigating dangerous foes and uncovering dark truths about the royal family’s lineage. Along the way, he faces challenges that test his resolve and lead him deeper into a web of power and betrayal.”
Published by Page Publishing, Derontay Tubaya’s enthralling tale draws inspiration from diverse cultures and rich mythologies, and is fueled by the author’s deep passion for popular myths and legends. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building and characters, “A Dragon’s Awakening” is sure to delight fans of the fantasy genre, keeping them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Dragon's Awakening” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
