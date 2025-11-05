Author Derontay Tubaya’s New Book, "A Dragon's Awakening," is a Gripping Tale That Follows One Man’s Journey to Rescue a Missing Princess Descended from Dragons

Recent release “A Dragon's Awakening” from Page Publishing author Derontay Tubaya is a riveting fantasy adventure that follows Roune Vel Kaseu, a man accused of killing the Princess Aliea. After discovering Aliea’s death has been faked and that she is being targeted for her dragon lineage, Rounge embarks on a quest to find her, all while discovering the truth about the royal family.