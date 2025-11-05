Author Rodney Hough, AKA Rod Ski, AKA Rashid’s New Book, “From the Cradle to the Cage,” is a Powerful Account of Overcoming a Life of Crime and Addiction
Recent release “From the Cradle to the Cage” from Page Publishing author Rodney Hough, AKA Rod Ski, AKA Rashid is a poignant memoir that follows the author as he looks back on his life choices and influences that led him down a path of addiction and crime. From humble beginnings to finding his true calling, Hough weaves an intimate tale of overcoming the odds and rising above the darkness.
Fredonia, NY, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rodney Hough, AKA Rod Ski, AKA Rashid, a loving father of two and an NYS board certified peer-support specialist, has completed his new book, “From the Cradle to the Cage”: a compelling, true story of the author’s struggles with addiction and crime, exploring his journey to overcome these obstacles and change his life for the better.
“Hi, my name is Rodney Hough, formally known in my criminal and drug-addicted state as ‘Rod-Ski.’ I wrote this book based on my very creative memory that goes as far back as a three-year-old baby,” shares Hough. “Actually, writing this book was sort of journaling for me as a way to get out my feelings, all the guilt, hurt, and pain that comes with being Black and addicted, growing up in the ghetto/projects. What you witness as a child can sometimes become part of your thinking and doing. Criminal behavior is a learned behavior, just like racism. It can destroy you and your loved ones. The twisted way of thinking is thought to be normal—going to prison, normal, and getting out and looking good, normal.
“In this book, you’ll see how I used pain as a source of information to change my overall situation. I wrote it from a place where I found a sense of perfect peace, federal prison.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rodney Hough, AKA Rod Ski, AKA Rashid’s engaging tale will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow along on this powerful journey of redemption of healing. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “From the Cradle to the Cage” will leave readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “From the Cradle to the Cage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
