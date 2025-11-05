Author Rodney Hough, AKA Rod Ski, AKA Rashid’s New Book, “From the Cradle to the Cage,” is a Powerful Account of Overcoming a Life of Crime and Addiction

Recent release “From the Cradle to the Cage” from Page Publishing author Rodney Hough, AKA Rod Ski, AKA Rashid is a poignant memoir that follows the author as he looks back on his life choices and influences that led him down a path of addiction and crime. From humble beginnings to finding his true calling, Hough weaves an intimate tale of overcoming the odds and rising above the darkness.