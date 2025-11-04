Wavestore v6.44: Latest Release of Video Management Software
Introducing WaveView v6.44, Wavestore’s latest release dedicated to eliminating these operational pain points by perfecting the foundational elements that make video management systems truly effective. While their recent versions have focused on automation and deep integrations, v6.44 returns to what matters most: empowering security professionals with intuitive tools that eliminate friction from daily operations and enhance decision-making capabilities.
London, United Kingdom, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wavestore, a global provider of video management systems (VMS), today announced the release of WaveView v6.44, the latest version of its platform designed to cut incident response times and streamline daily security operations.
The update introduces core enhancements including Interactive Maps, a redesigned device navigation system, and improved search and review workflows, aimed at helping operators, integrators, and end-users work faster and more effectively.
“Security teams tell us that minutes lost during an incident can make the difference between containment and escalation,” said Sam Shalaby, CEO of Wavestore. “With v6.44, we’ve focused on the fundamentals - ensuring operators can locate cameras in seconds, investigators can review video without impacting live operations, and integrators can deploy systems more efficiently.”
“These improvements address the real-world pressures faced by operators and integrators every day,” added Mark Claxton, Managing Director of Wavestore. “We’ve deliberately refined the platform so that anyone using it - from control room staff to forensic analysts - can do their jobs more effectively, with less training and fewer distractions.”
Interactive Maps: Place and control cameras directly on floor plans, improving situational awareness.
Expand All Navigation: One-click expansion of full device trees for faster access in large deployments.
Offline Review-Station Support: Review exported video drives without affecting live monitoring.
Bulk List Management: Upload licence plates, object IDs and identifiers via CSV for quicker setup.
Enhanced Filtering and Search: Smarter navigation through complex system hierarchies.
The company said the release reflects a “foundation-first” approach, strengthening the underlying interface and workflow tools on which advanced analytics, integrations and automation features can be built.
The v6.44 update is available immediately.
